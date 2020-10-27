PAI and Intalere extend their partnership

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. (PAI) today announced that the company has renewed its contract with Intalere. This renewed partnership means that Intalere members will continue to have access to the PAI portfolio of products. PAI's products include a full line of generic liquid medicines, in a variety of bottles and unit dose packaging.

"PAI and Intalere have had a strong partnership over the years, and we're excited to solidify our relationship with them. Our broad portfolio of quality products and reliable supply fits in well with Intalere's personalized approach to delivering measurable results for acute and non-acute organizations. PAI's leadership in the generic liquid market, particularly our leadership in unit-dose cups, matches well with Intalere's focus," said Bill Hauer, Vice President, Commercial Development.

PAI's product categories include analgesic pain relief, cough/cold and allergies, digestive and metabolic health, neurological disorders, and mental health, including many unique single-sourced products. In addition, PAI offers the industry's largest product line of unit-dose offerings for individual dispensing.

About Intalere

Intalere's mission focuses on elevating the health of healthcare by designing solutions to improve our members' financial, operational and clinical performance. We empower our customers and deliver measurable results through our highly personalized approach of creating strategies and programs focused on their goals. From managing their entire spend to strategic consulting around diagnosing particular areas of concern, our unique provider led model allows us to leverage nationally recognized best practices in supply chain and patient outcomes to drive efficiencies for our members. To learn more, visit: www.intalere.com

About Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.

Among North America's leaders in quality, safety, and productivity, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc. (PAI) manufactures and markets generic liquid pharmaceuticals. PAI has been at the forefront of producing better-targeted suspensions, oral solutions, elixirs, syrups, and liquids for nearly 50 years. To meet the unique needs of retail chains and independent pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and government agencies, PAI offers standard bottle packaging and ready-to-dispense packaging. In fact, PAI was the first independent manufacturer to develop vertically integrated unit-dose (UD) packaging and the first to offer complete lines of hard-to-find liquid products in both out-patient and UD packaging. For more information on PAI, visit: www.paipharma.com

Contact: Klaus Behnert, [email protected]

SOURCE Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.paipharma.com

