PAI Named as 'Action for Women's Health Awardee' to Fight for Reproductive Health and Rights

PAI receives the largest grant amount possible from Action for Women's Health, a $250 million global open call funded by Pivotal to improve women's health around the world

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PAI , a U.S.-based NGO with 60 years of leadership in global sexual and reproductive health and rights, today announced that it is a grant recipient of Action for Women's Health. This $250 million global open call is managed by Lever for Change and funded by Pivotal. Founded by Melinda French Gates, Pivotal works to advance social progress and expand women's power and influence in the U.S. and around the world.

Every day, almost 800 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth and most of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. In addition, it is women and girls who experience the most severe reproductive health consequences from humanitarian crises, climate emergencies, and policy and health financing rollbacks. At such a pivotal moment for reproductive rights, this grant enables PAI to keep driving forward—to protect bodily autonomy, end preventable maternal deaths, close the gap for the 270 million women worldwide who cannot access lifesaving family planning and reproductive healthcare, and champion reproductive freedom across the globe.

"This generous grant from Action for Women's Health comes at a sobering and urgent time for our movement," said Nabeeha Kazi Hutchins, President & CEO of PAI. "It is a bold affirmation that reproductive freedom matters for just, equitable, and safe societies. We are deeply grateful for this support of PAI and our mission—and for the clear recognition that women's health is not up for negotiation. This grant enables PAI to protect hard-won gains in family planning and maternal health, mobilize bold policy and financing reforms, and accelerate action so that women have the power, resources, and freedoms to make decisions about their bodies and their futures. It also helps build momentum across our movement—bringing in new champions, fueling collective action, and catalyzing the investment needed to advance reproductive freedom everywhere."

For decades, PAI has worked alongside partners in more than 35 countries to ensure reproductive health care is accessible where women and youth live, work, and learn. Putting power directly in women's hands strengthens their education, economic opportunities, and ability to achieve their aspirations.

This grant announcement comes on the heels of PAI's recently launched Freedom Starts with Her campaign: a global call to defend reproductive rights everywhere and equip advocates in the United States with the tools and resources they need to fight for women and girls around the world. Together with a network of more than 1,400 civil society partners worldwide, PAI is driving local and global action toward a future where every pregnancy is wanted, every birth is safe, and every person can exercise their reproductive freedom with dignity and choice.

More information is available at: https://leverforchange.org/open-calls/action-for-womens-health .

