Pai Skincare secures £6.4m Series B investment

This funding enables Pai to break ground on new West London R&D and manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand for its products worldwide.

"Our Series B raise provides the financial firepower to supercharge growth in our core markets. Innovating the hard way, by developing and manufacturing our own products, is unusual in the beauty industry," states Founder, Sarah Brown. "Famille C Venture shares both our passion for product creation and our values around transparency and sustainability - which is what makes it a great partnership."

It will also support plans for direct to consumer platform development and an ambitious pipeline of new products via the brand's 'Pai Labs' innovation hub. Such investments aim to serve and sustainably maintain their position as a category leader in the organic and clean skincare space.

"We are very proud to support Pai Skincare and to be part of its thrilling journey. Sarah founded a company with a highly original model and fantastic potential. I am convinced Pai has a role to play and a key value proposal which perfectly fits with new customers' expectations. We are honoured to be able to provide solid financial backing as well as tailored support," said Prisca Courtin-Clarins, Founder and CEO of Famille C Venture.

Pai continues to be independently owned and run, with Sarah Brown remaining majority shareholder and CEO.

Prisca Courtin-Clarins, Founder and CEO of Famille C Venture, will join the Pai board. CAPInvest, the family office which invested in Pai's Series A in 2017, stays on as an investor and board member.

Notes for Editors:

About Pai Skincare

www.paiskincare.com

Founded in 2007, the company's vision is to be the leading authority in organic skincare. Pai is the 2nd largest UK beauty company to be certified to the Soil Association / COSMOS standard. The brand is also Vegan Society, Cruelty-Free International and London Living Wage accredited. One Pai Rosehip Bioregenerate Face Oil is sold every two minutes.

Pai is a leading advocate of UK Manufacturing, winner of the EEF (UK Manufacturer's Association) UK Export Development Award 2014 and the Queens Award For Enterprise (International Trade) 2016. In 2020, it achieved its ISO 22716 (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification.

Sarah Brown

Founder of Pai, CEW Executive Board Member and Chair of its Young Executive.

About Famille C Venture

Famille C Venture was founded in September 2017 by Prisca Courtin-Clarins, who is in charge of the diversification of Famille C, the Courtin-Clarins family holding company.

Famille C Venture is a one of the investment firms under the umbrella of Famille C.

By finding and supporting start-ups and SMEs that are contributing to shifts in the industry, and building close ties with these new players, Famille C Venture aims to help build the future of beauty.

Headed by Prisca Courtin-Clarins and using 100% family capital, Famille C Venture is an entrepreneurial project that embodies the family's passion for innovation in the field of beauty and well-being and supports Clarins in its development.

