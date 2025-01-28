paid Announces New Creator Discovery API and Expanded Partnership With Snapchat in North America

New integration provides brand partners with access to Snapchat's Creator community

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, #paid, a leading creator marketing platform, is announcing an expanded partnership with Snap Inc. by introducing a new integration that enhances the connection between Snapchat's beloved Creator community and top brand partners. As one of Snapchat's original Snap Star Collab Studio partners in Canada, #paid will now broaden its reach and work directly with Snap Creators across North America, offering clients expanded insights on Snapchat Creators and the ability to activate on Snapchat through its platform. This is a beta release in the #paid platform with full insights integration scheduled for the end of March 2025.

Jacqueline Tsekouras, former Creative & Brand Strategy Lead at Snapchat, and current VP of Strategy at #paid, marks the partnership as an exciting step forward in empowering the creator community on one of their most loved platforms. "Having seen Snapchat's influence and innovation from the inside, I'm thrilled to bring our expertise together to elevate creators and drive meaningful growth for the industry," she said.

As a top visual communications platform for Gen Z and Millennials, Snapchat has a broad and unique reach, as well as a vast roster of popular and influential digital creators, also known as 'Snap Stars'. People interact with their closest circle of family and friends on Snapchat more than any other social network, opening the app nearly 40 times a day. As of Q3 2024, Snap reported that the number of creators posting content on Snapchat is growing approximately 50% year-over-year, and that Spotlight reached more than 500 million monthly active users on average. This high frequency activity gives marketers a prime opportunity to capture attention, engage their audiences, and stand out.

In this expanded partnership, #paid will provide brands with a complete end-to-end strategy to connect with Snapchatters through their favorite Creators. The integration allows #paid to easily match brands with the vetted Snapchat Creators that are a perfect fit for their message and product offerings to drive real influence and brand impact.

With years of experience driving strategy at Snap, #paid VP of Strategy Jacqueline Tsekouras will lead a team of social specialists to deliver full-funnel solutions for clients looking to maximize their impact on Snap.

"Creators are central to Snapchat, our community loves their content – and total time spent viewing content on Snapchat is up 25% year-over-year. In fact, there are nearly 15 billion interactions between creators and their fans on Snapchat every single day, which makes Snapchat a sweet spot for marketers looking to partner with Creators to capture the attention of their audiences," said Noah Wieseneck, Senior Manager, Partnerships at Snap Inc. "Creators around the world are prioritizing Snapchat because it's where they feel most like themselves, it's where they can have an authentic connection with their audience, and it's where they can monetize their content and work with the brands they love, while having fun."

The team will also focus on creating immersive experiences that drive deeper engagement, and leverage augmented reality to drive distinctive marketing programs for the 300 million people engaging with the technology on Snapchat every day. The objective is to provide an unrivaled experience for clients who want to stand out on Snapchat, while offering Snap Creators the highest quality of brand partners.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with #paid, as these enhancements unlock an even more seamless experience for marketers as they are connected with Snapchat Creators through #paid's managed service offering," added Wieseneck. "It's partnerships like this one that demonstrates the power of collaboration and the real impact Snapchat Creators can drive for brands."

For more information, please visit hashtagpaid.com .

About #Paid

#paid is a creator marketing platform situated at the nexus of brand and creator collaboration. The company powers the campaigns of Fortune 500 brands who leverage the platform to activate creators for growth. #paid is building the go-to platform that fuels content creation and distribution for brands globally, while providing creators with an unparalleled environment to do what they love — create. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com .

SOURCE #Paid