paid Launches First-to-Market Generative AI Principles for the Creator Economy

Company encourages content creators to take the pledge and use AI in an ethical and transparent way.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- #paid, the leading influencer marketing platform, today announced the release of its Generative AI Principles and Values Framework . This comprehensive guide provides creators and brands with clear, actionable guidelines for the ethical and effective use of AI in content creation.

As AI continues to transform the creative landscape, #paid recognizes the need for a responsible and human-centric approach. These principles, developed in collaboration with industry experts, address key concerns such as authenticity, data ownership, transparency, and community building.

"We believe that AI has the potential to revolutionize the creator economy, but only if it's used responsibly," said Bryan Gold, CEO of #paid. "Our Generative AI Principles empower creators to harness the power of AI while staying true to their unique voice and values."

The #paid Generative AI Principles are built on eight core pillars:

Help—Not Do: AI should enhance, not replace, human creativity. Control Your Data: Creators should retain ownership and control of their content and data. Always Ethical: AI should be used in a way that respects privacy, avoids manipulation, and promotes positive social impact. Embrace AI Openly: Transparency about AI usage fosters trust and understanding. Build Community: AI can help creators connect more deeply with their audience. Stay Ahead of the Curve: Continuous learning and adaptation are key to success in the evolving AI landscape. Use AI Responsibly: Creators have a responsibility to use AI ethically and thoughtfully. Quality is Your Superpower: AI can help creators elevate the quality of their content.

By adhering to these principles, creators can leverage AI to streamline workflows, unlock new creative possibilities, and build stronger relationships with their audience.

"I'm excited to see new creative ways that it'll help creators be more effective yet still be able to express themselves as I believe AI is a tool that will be used to engage art in ways it has never seen before." said Angel Fonseca, a film photographer creator.

These principles are a first step towards a future where AI empowers creators to reach their full potential while upholding the highest ethical standards. #paid invites creators and marketers to take the pledge to embrace responsible and ethical AI use in content creation and collaboration at hashtagpaid.com/ai-principles .

About #paid

#paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world's most recognizable brands, like McDonald's, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company empowers creators to do what they love, and brings trust to the creator ecosystem with proprietary technology solutions to large category problems, like fair pricing, algorithmic matching, and automated content usage rights that create true omni-channel creator marketing. The company is rated #1 for its customer support and managed services, and powers marketing teams and content creators from offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami.

For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com

SOURCE #paid