PAID Network Will Launch its IDO on Polkastarter on January 20th

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PAID Network, one of the first legaltechs to use distributed ledger technologies (DLT) to make business on the Blockchain more secure, has announced its upcoming IDO on January 20th, on the Polkastarter platform.

PAID Network

The DEX Initial Offering (IDO) on Polkastarter is the next fundraising step after a successful $2M private sale round, after receiving over $23M in requests from more than 7,000 investors. AlphaBit Fund and Master Ventures led the round in December 2020, with other strategic investors and partners including A195, Phoenix VC, Brilliance Ventures, Duck DAO, and AU21.



PAID Network plans to build the world's first decentralized SMART Agreement DApp using biometrics to validate users' identities and enable a reputation scoring system to create a secure ecosystem. Decentralized identifiers minimize and weed out bad actors within the ecosystem. Reputation scores serve as the ecosystem's credit score.

About the IDO

The initial PAID Network DEX (IDO) offering on Polkastarter will take place on January 20th in two phases for two groups: one for $POLS token holders on Polkastarter and another public group for non-POLS token holders.

Investors interested in participating must join the PAID Network Telegram community and follow their official Twitter account, otherwise they will be disqualified.

PHASE 1: Applications for both groups are currently open. For holders of the native Polkastarter $POLS token, the minimum amount required is 3,000 POLS.

Interested parties should join the PAID Network Public Whitelist Registration Form . The deadline for this phase is next Thursday, January 7th at 12:00 PM UTC.

PHASE 2: This phase will be open to both groups next Monday, January 11th at 12:00 PM UTC and closes Thursday, January 14th at 12:00 PM UTC. The whitelist form will be announced on the 11th.

PAID Network will hold a lottery to select whitelist participants in order to lower the barriers to entry caused by high gas rates.

PAID Public Sale Details

IDO target $150,000 USD in ETH

in ETH Price: $ 0.042

Acquisition: 100% unlocked on the list

Max. contribution: $500

ETH Only. Exchange addresses will not be accepted, only personal wallets with ERC-20 addresses

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a cross-chain token offering platform that enables the sale of tokens from different projects, reducing investor risks while increasing earnings and reward potential through a decentralized and interoperable environment.

