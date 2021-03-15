Paier College of Art Moves Campus to Bridgeport, Becomes Paier College

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paier College of Art announced today it is moving to Bridgeport and will be known as Paier College. This move comes as Paier embraces the growth of its degree offerings beyond traditional visual arts. The name change is effective immediately.

In June of 2020 Paier, Goodwin University, and the University of Bridgeport (UB) announced plans to create an innovative co-location model for higher education in Bridgeport. Paier College will remain an independent institution and plans to transition its operations to Bridgeport over the summer in advance of the Fall 2021 semester.

"As we evaluated the best path forward to achieve our long-term goals, it became clear that changing our name to embrace the growth of our programs and relocating to Bridgeport would offer the greatest benefits to our current and future students and faculty," said Joseph M. Bierbaum, president of Paier College. "Our Mission promises the delivery of a forward-thinking curriculum by fostering curiosity and innovation. As our student body becomes more academically and geographically diverse, I can't think of a better setting to provide for their inspiration and development than this beautiful place. In sharing the news of this move with our Paier community, the response has been overwhelmingly positive."

As part of the agreement with UB and Goodwin, Paier College is anticipating approval from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education and is seeking approval from the U.S. Department of Education and its accreditors to offer certain degrees currently offered at UB. Those programs include bachelor's degrees in industrial design, digital marketing, mass communication, and marketing.

Upon Paier's transition, it will occupy the Arnold Bernhard Center for Arts & Humanities and the Cooper Hall Dormitory along with two additional buildings on the southwest side of the campus. The nine-story Arnold Bernhard Center sits on Long Island Sound and houses a 1,000-seat performing arts theater, a permanent art gallery and dozens of classrooms, offices, and performance and event spaces. The 140-bed Cooper Hall dormitory will allow Paier College to offer on-campus housing to accommodate current Paier students, as well as UB students whose programs will be offered by Paier. In addition, Paier College plans to share resources including libraries, recreation and fitness centers, dining halls, health services, security and more with UB and Goodwin.

"As a home to hundreds of artists and innovators, the arts have always been an integral part of our city," said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim. "We are thrilled Paier College has decided to call Bridgeport home. Paier will help us continue to inspire a more vibrant and creative community and provide more opportunities for our residents of all ages to enjoy the arts."

"Welcoming Paier College to Bridgeport is an important step in forming the consortium of higher education that will help us to maintain the legacy of the University of Bridgeport," said University of Bridgeport Interim President Stephen Healey. "Paier's unique programs focused on art, design, and innovation will bring a new perspective to the city that will further enhance the diversity of our community."

About Paier College

Founded in 1946, Paier College engages and inspires students by fostering intellectual curiosity and innovation through a curriculum that promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and collaboration. Paier College educates students in disciplines including illustration, graphic design, interior design, and photography in a personalized manner that prepares them for careers that meet the evolving needs of society. Paier College alumni have gone on to establish award-winning marketing agencies, illustrate children's books, and create internationally recognized logos, among other achievements. For more information, visit www.paier.edu.

