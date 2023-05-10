Paige Crawford Captures THE JOHN SHIPPEN Cognizant Cup

Earns Exemption into LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup

Crawford cards two birdies enroute to three-over-par 75, earns exemption into Cognizant Founders Cup and first LPGA Tour start

CLIFTON, N.J., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paige Crawford of Colorado Springs, Colorado shot a three-over-par 75 to take home THE JOHN SHIPPEN Cognizant Cup.

Crawford earns an exemption into the LPGA Tour's Cognizant Founders Cup (May 11 - 14) held at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, the same venue that hosted THE JOHN SHIPPEN Cognizant Cup.

Paige Crawford

"It's an honor to win such a special event. It's been my dream to play on the LPGA Tour and I am excited to make that a reality this week. I'm so grateful to Cognizant for the opportunity," Crawford said. "It means a lot."

Crawford finished two shots clear of defending champion Lakareber Abe who finished with a five-over-par 77 and three strokes ahead of Mariah Stackhouse who finished third.

Crawford said she is looking forward to the opportunity to play as a sponsor exemption in the Cognizant Founders Cup.

"I'm excited to compete," she said "I really like the course and want to keep the momentum going."

THE JOHN SHIPPEN, designed to showcase Black amateur and professional golfers, is named after John Shippen, Jr., who was the first American-born golf professional and also the country's first Black golf professional. Shippen was bestowed PGA of America membership posthumously in 2009.

Later this summer, THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational will feature the nation's top Black women and men competing in 36-hole stroke play competitions. The women will compete at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids Michigan, June 6-7 and the winner will receive exemptions into the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, June 15 - 18 and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational July 19 – 22. The men's competition will again be held at Detroit Golf Club June 24–25. The winner will once again receive an exemption into the PGA TOUR's Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 29 – July 2).

