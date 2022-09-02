Paige Davis to Host and Announce Winners of the National Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Competition!

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Nominee and Broadway Star Paige Davis will Host the Finale Runway Event of the 18th annual Charm Weddings Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest event at the Hilton Ft. Lauderdale Beach Resort (505 N. Ft. Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, FL) on Thursday, September 15, 2022, beginning at 11:00am!

Live models will strut the creations, then Charm Weddings' Susan Bain and Laura Gawne will judge the entries live along with Guest Judge Matt Mamula from Ripley's Believe it or Not!

2022 Toilet paper Wedding Dress by Donna Vincler

The dresses and headpieces will be judged on Beauty, Creativity, Originality, Workmanship, and the Use of Toilet Paper. The Grand Prize winner will take home a $10,000 grand prize! A second and third place winner will be named and take home $5000 and $2500 respectively. Contest fans can vote until September 9, 2022, for the Fan Favorite through the CharmWeddings.com and TPDressContest.com websites and will be awarded $1000.

The Top 10 Finalists had two months to create a Toilet Paper Wedding Dress and Headpiece using only Toilet Paper, Tape, Glue and Needle and Thread. Makers have worked on their masterpieces since and the very best have been selected from more than 1500 entries!

Lucy Akelo of Brookhaven, GA, Toni Araujo of Frisco, TX, Paula Broussard of Redondo Beach, CA, Frank Cazares of Palm Springs, CA, Ronaldo Cruz of Chesapeake VA, Ann Garland of Santa Rosa, CA, Susan Nicholson of Kennesaw, GA, Gale Ruppel of House Springs, MO, Carol Touchstone of Pompano Beach, FL and Donna Vincler of Brentwood, TN will all travel to Ft. Lauderdale Florida for the event.

Charm Weddings' Susan Bain said, "We are excited to have Paige as our host this year and feel she is a perfect match for our fun competition!" Her partner Laura Gawne added "The designers this year did not disappoint, and with the addition of Paige, it's slated to be our best year yet!"

All Media is Welcome. Doors open for Media at 10:00am. This is a ticketed event. Tickets available upon request.

About Charm Weddings

CharmWeddings.com was founded by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain 19 years ago. They share wedding tips and ideas online and across social media platforms to help engaged couples and their families. Laura and Susan created the World-Famous Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest 18 years ago to engage their readers and to attract a wider audience. To find out more about Charm Weddings and the contest please visit www.CharmWeddings.com or www.TPDressContest.com

Media Contacts:

For CharmWeddings.com and TPDressContest.com

Susan Bain 305-798-2520 [email protected]

Charm Weddings

20423 State Road 7 #F6-124

Boca Raton, FL 33498

SOURCE Charm Weddings