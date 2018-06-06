Paige Spiranac & SuperStroke Golf Launch Limited Edition Putter Grip in Support of The Cybersmile Foundation and #STOPCYBERBULLYINGDAY

"I'm very excited to partner with SuperStroke on this important initiative to help support The Cybersmile Foundation," said Paige Spiranac. "The putter grip serves as a fun piece of inspiration both on and off the course, and I'm proud to work with a partner equally committed to supporting Cybersmile's work in providing assistance to those affected by cyberbullying, and spread positivity in today's world."

"SuperStroke is proud to support The Cybersmile Foundation and be part of the movement to stop cyberbullying," said Dean Dingman, SuperStroke President. "We're thrilled that Paige gave us the opportunity to partner with her on this initiative and truly value her contributions to the community both inside and outside of golf. We look forward to finding more positive ways to give back in the future."

Stop Cyberbullying Day is an internationally recognized day of awareness and activities both online and offline that was founded and launched by The Cybersmile Foundation in 2012. The Cybersmile Foundation was founded in 2010 and has grown to become the world's leading anti-cyberbullying nonprofit organization. Their work to promote diversity and inclusion by building a safer, more positive digital community is unmatched.

If you'd like to support The Cybersmile Foundation and buy one of the limited edition grips, you can follow SuperStroke Golf or Paige Renee (Spiranac) on social media; they will be sending out a link for purchase on June 15. You can also visit www.SuperStrokeUSA.com once the grip has launched, but please note that quantities are limited.

If you'd like to get involved with Stop Cyberbullying Day, use the hashtag #STOPCYBERBULLYINGDAY on June 15 to show your support for inclusion, diversity, self-empowerment and free speech.

