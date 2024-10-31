Paige Spiranac Expands SportsGrid's Content Portfolio with Exclusive Sports and Casino-Themed Shows

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsGrid, the leading free ad supported television network in the sports genre, proudly announces a multi-year partnership with former professional golfer and social media's most followed golf personality and social media sensation Paige Spiranac. Under this agreement, Spiranac will lead exclusive original casino-themed programming, marking a significant expansion in SportsGrid's content offerings.

As one of the most recognizable influencers in the world of sports and entertainment, Spiranac brings her signature charisma, deep sports knowledge, and passion for gaming to the new role. She will team with Emmy Award-Winning Executive Producer and EVP of Programming and Development, Scott Lasky, and headline a series of shows featuring engaging sports and casino content, offering fans an unparalleled mix of strategy, insight, and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paige Spiranac to the SportsGrid family," said Jeremy Stein Co-Founder and CEO of SportsGrid. "Her dynamic personality, love for gaming, and connection with sports fans perfectly align with our mission to deliver unique and captivating content. Paige's presence in our casino programming is a game-changer, and we look forward to seeing her elevate our viewers' experience as we pioneer this new category."

The programming will be available across SportsGrid's platforms, providing fans with 24/7 access to engaging and informative content that blends entertainment with Spiranac's signature charm and insight.

"I'm thrilled to join SportsGrid and dive into the world of sports gaming with a network that's truly pushing boundaries in sports and casino entertainment," said Spiranac. "Creating unique, interactive content for fans who share my passion for gaming is something I'm incredibly excited about. Together with SportsGrid, I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective and delivering the fun, engaging experiences that fans expect and deserve."

The partnership further solidifies SportsGrid's position as the leading media platform in the sports wagering and gaming space. With the addition of Spiranac's unique style and undeniable star power, SportsGrid continues to innovate and set new standards of what's possible in digital sports entertainment.

