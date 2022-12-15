Paige Wireless is Now Ethos Connected, the Most Comprehensive Full-Service IoT Connectivity Solution in North America

The Launch of The New Brand Provides a Turnkey Solution for The Nation's Most Critical Industries

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Paige Wireless announced its new name, Ethos Connected, as the leading IoT company embodying more than wireless connectivity. In addition to having the largest LoRaWAN network in North America, Ethos provides consultative services, design, advanced sensor technology, and predictive analytics to customers in the agricultural, water management, and critical infrastructure sectors.



The brand's evolution is essential to helping producers and industry leaders achieve their technology needs. Ethos gives these customers reliable solutions that provide nearly perfect uptime with dependable redundancy, adhering to the highest performance standards.

"Ethos Connected looks ahead to the future of technology needs facing our country," said Julie Bushell, Founder of Ethos Connected. "We are responding to the pain points expressed by countless businesses and partners, helping them achieve goals that no one solution could address.

Nearly four years after starting Paige Wireless, Bushell and Ethos Connected offer the first end-to-end solutions in the market that meet some of the most pressing needs in local communities, such as protecting the food we eat and the water we need to survive. Ethos Connected is committed to helping organizations serve citizens through the proactive use of technology, delivering the solutions our customers need because the problems they are facing are so critical to all citizens.

The name Ethos Connected comes from the intentional decision to embody the characteristics of the word Ethos itself. It speaks to the characteristic spirit of a culture, era, and community as manifested in its beliefs and aspirations. Ethos Connected is passionate about driving value through the benefit of advanced technology, as they work hard to earn the trust of the people solving America's most important issues.

"Ethos Connected helps organizations address technology gaps that directly affect all citizens," said Bushell. "We're committed to delivering the full value of IoT for the greater good. By making the investment to provide full-service solutions to our customers, we are making impossible connections possible."

ABOUT ETHOS CONNECTED

Ethos Connected is the most comprehensive full-service IoT connectivity solution in North America. The company helps organizations in under-served industrial verticals, government agencies, and local communities leverage technology to address complex problems impacting the food we eat, the water we drink, and more.

Ethos provides consultative support and strategic guidance, along with the largest, contiguous carrier-grade LoRaWAN network in North America, advanced sensor technology, and predictive analytics. Customers can leverage this technology for remote data collection, task automation, security and asset management, resource control and more to maintain quality performance, ensure uptime for critical services (over 99.9%), increase resilience to unforeseen events, and consistently deliver a return on investment.

Visit https://ethosconnected.com/lorawan to learn more.

