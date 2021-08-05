Pain and Sleep Center sees 20% revenue increase when staff learn how to talk to each other

The Delaware clinic got these results within a month of their team development session on communication and trust, learning about their different MBTI personality types, how each other works best, and how to work together better.

They also learned what stops people from working at their best.

Using the back door to improve productivity

The workshop led to some unexpected changes in working practices. One change was asking some staff to enter the clinic through the back office instead of the front reception door. Why? To stop the customer-facing staff at reception from being burned out by small talk before customers arrive.

Patients as well as staff have benefited from the impact of these MBTI insights and the team's behavioral changes.

"We're getting more 'yes' responses from patients. The next month after the workshop, we went up about 25% in our monthly revenue. And we've been growing since then," says Dr. Ryan Robinson, Owner and Chief Clinical Director at The Pain & Sleep Therapy Center.

