Pain Awareness Month Spotlights Chronic Pain Crisis, Override Offers Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Pain Awareness Month highlights the 50 million Americans living with chronic pain, Override is on a mission to change the pain story for patients and providers by delivering coordinated, evidence-based virtual care through an interdisciplinary team approach. The company is leading the way in transforming pain care by connecting patients to pain medicine specialists, behavioral health therapists, physical therapists, and certified pain coaches who work together to create personalized care plans that address the whole person, not just symptoms.

Override is addressing the critical care access crisis that leaves patients waiting 3 to 6 months, or longer in rural areas, for specialized pain treatment. With only one pain specialist available for every 27,000 patients nationwide, the fragmented healthcare system forces providers to manage complex chronic pain cases without adequate support or resources.

"Providers are stretched thin managing complex chronic pain cases" said Kili Preitauer, CEO of Override. "We're providing the structure and comprehensive support that both patients and providers desperately need. Our mission is to ensure no one falls through the cracks of a fragmented system."

Override's virtual first model delivers comprehensive care in days rather than months, working alongside providers to support patients in their pain journey while keeping providers informed every step of the way. Their approach centers on pain neuroscience education and non opioid treatments, helping patients understand and retrain their body's pain response.

As part of its continued growth, Override has welcomed two key additions to its leadership team. Stefanie Boyer as VP of Growth and Partner Relations, and Heather Bookman as Head of Clinical Operations. Both leaders bring professional expertise and deep insight into patient needs and the gaps in traditional care.

"Much of our team is comprised of individuals with personal pain experience," said Preitauer, "and this lived experience, combined with clinical expertise, allows us to truly listen to patients' stories and build care plans around their real-world goals and challenges."

Override's evidence-based approach has demonstrated significant results, with 92% of patients showing health improvement and an average 25% reduction in pain severity. The company serves patients across nine states and accepts major insurance plans, offering care that eliminates travel barriers for patients in underserved areas. Learn more at override.health

