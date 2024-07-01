Pain Cloud® Launch: A Collaboration between EptivA and Infopoly Ltd., creating an advanced solution to Pain Research

OXFORD, England, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The last new chronic pain medicine was approved by regulators a decade ago, even though 1.5 billion people currently suffer chronic pain worldwide. The challenges faced during research and development for pain therapeutics make it a time-intensive and costly endeavour for pharmaceutical and biotech companies, with only a 1% clinical development success rate.

During the early development of analgesics, animal models or cell-cultures are often used. These might give valuable insights into preclinical biological mechanisms underlying pain, but there is limited evidence they provide target validation for these mechanisms in humans. Development costs remain high and clinical trials continue in the same patient groups rather than those most relevant for the research target.

Addressing this situation, the first precision analgesics company, EptivA Therapeutics, partnering with digital technology experts Infopoly Ltd., has developed Pain Cloud®.

Pain Cloud is an in-silico method, based on network biology principles, linking open access 'large-data' for unbiased 'omic' enrichment with Pain Cloud's Proprietary Pain Landscape®, which hosts a wide range of data on over 1,000 distinct pain conditions.

This approach has been validated, through a research collaboration with Bayer Pharmaceuticals, by exploring data for existing approved medicines, alongside other targets which failed in the clinical development phase following positive pre-clinical research.

Partnering with Infopoly, Pain Cloud has been enhanced with a range of software tools to make its application as useful and effective as possible. Its network biology algorithm can be operated automatically, giving access to large data sets from high-quality molecular databases, providing unbiased analyses linking research targets to optimised disease phenotypes.

Our Personalized Analgesics® bioinformatic approach creates thousands of nodes of data via novel human-focused network biology, all linked to our proprietary Pain Landscape® database of thousands of diseases.

With Pain Cloud's technology, analgesic development will be quicker, less expensive, and more successful. It is hoped safer, efficient, and targeted pain medications, utilizing insights from Pain Cloud, will become available to those who need it most soon.

Mark J Field, CEO and Co-founder of EptivA Therapeutics, says: "Infopoly have further developed our novel methodology, enabling an Advanced Pain Management Solutions B2B platform. By utilising Pain Cloud, researchers can solve the cost-intensive traditional R&D with a streamlined process to precisely match targets and mechanisms to specific patient groups saving time and reducing expenditure." Visit https://paincloud.ai for more information.

