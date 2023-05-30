Pain-Free Back: 3 Expert-Recommended Exercises Exposed by a Top-Rated Chiropractor

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abundant You Chiropractic has been voted one of the best chiropractors in Columbus, Ohio . Their experienced chiropractors have compiled three must-do exercises to help alleviate back pain and promote a healthier spine.

"Back pain is a common ailment that affects countless individuals worldwide, impeding their daily activities and quality of life," said Dr. Kevin Sarich, a highly skilled chiropractor at Abundant You. "These three exercises target key muscle groups, enhance strength, stability, and flexibility, contributing to a healthier back."

Bridge Exercise: The Bridge exercise is a fantastic stretch that strengthens the glutes and core muscles while promoting spine stability. Begin by lying on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart. Slowly lift your hips off the ground, engaging your glutes and core muscles. Hold this position for 5 seconds, focusing on maintaining a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Gradually lower your hips back down. Perform 10-15 repetitions, emphasizing proper form and avoiding excessive arching of the lower back.



Dead Bug Exercise: The Dead Bug exercise targets the core muscles and helps improve coordination and stability in the spine. Start by lying on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Slowly lower your right arm behind your head while simultaneously extending your left leg straight, hovering above the ground. Return to the starting position and repeat on the opposite side. Perform 10-15 repetitions on each side, focusing on controlled movements and maintaining stability in the core.



Plank Exercise: The Plank exercise is a fundamental stretch that engages the entire core, promoting overall spinal stability. Begin in a push-up position with your hands directly under your shoulders and toes on the ground. Engage your core muscles and create a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold this position for 20-60 seconds, focusing on proper alignment and avoiding sagging or lifting of the hips. Gradually increase the duration as your strength improves.

If you are seeking professional assistance for back pain relief in Ohio, Abundant You Chiropractic is here to help.

For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation with our chiropractors, please use our new patient online scheduler .

Abundant You Chiropractic & Wellness

3969 Trueman Blvd

Hilliard, OH 43026

614-319-3327

[email protected]

https://abundantyouchiro.com/

