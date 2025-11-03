Pain Free for Heroes: QC Kinetix Honors United States Military with Month-Long Giveback Initiative

Throughout November, Veterans and Active-Duty Service Members Will Receive $500 off their First Treatment at Participating Clinics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Kinetix, the largest regenerative medicine franchise in North America, is committed to giving back to those who gave their all this Veterans Day. To honor those who have served and are serving in the United States armed forces, participating QC Kinetix clinics across the country are healing heroes through their Veterans Day Initiative – making regenerative medicine more accessible for veterans and those currently serving who are living with joint pain, chronic pain, and injuries.

The Details

Throughout the entire month of November, veterans and active-duty service members who sign up for treatment for the first time will receive $500 off their regenerative treatments at participating locations.

"We want to honor the brave men and women who are and have risked their lives to defend our freedom," says Mark Montini, CEO of QC Kinetix. "Many U.S. Military personnel face injuries, chronic joint pain, and mobility challenges during and after their service, and our services at QC Kinetix can help remedy that pain."

A Brand with a Mission

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, one in three veterans has been diagnosed with osteoarthritis, a joint condition that can cause pain, stiffness, and disability. While osteoarthritis is among the most common issues treated at QC Kinetix, many military members also face joint pain from service-related injuries that regenerative medicine can help treat. QC Kinetix aims to support U.S. Military members this November by making its services more accessible, helping to restore mobility, relieve pain, and promote an active lifestyle without the need for surgery.

With regenerative therapies like stem cell and Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) treatments, QC Kinetix provides patients with options that harness the body's own healing powers and do not involve an operating room. The care is minimally invasive, and patients can continue their daily routine after their appointment, unless otherwise instructed.

QC Kinetix makes giving back a priority, with community at the forefront. U.S. Military personnel are family, friends, and neighbors to franchise partners – some of whom are veterans themselves. This initiative is personal to each location involved in the giveback and is just one of the ways that QC Kinetix is continuing its support service members, past and present.

Those interested in learning more about QC Kinetix and their services, or to book an appointment during November, please visit https://qckinetix.com/firstresponders/. As a proud supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project, QC Kinetix invites guests to join in honoring America's Armed Forces by donating through the link.

About QC Kinetix

Founded in 2017 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, QC Kinetix is the largest regenerative medicine franchise in North America, recognized by the Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. The brand delivers non-surgical, biologic-based treatments to help patients address joint pain, injuries, and musculoskeletal conditions by stimulating the body's natural healing processes. QC Kinetix began franchising in 2020 and now operates more than 100 clinics across the U.S., with plans for 350 nationwide.

SOURCE QC Kinetix