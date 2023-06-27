Pain Management Devices Market to be Worth $14.14 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pain management devices market size is expected to reach USD 14.14 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is experiencing growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the expanding elderly population worldwide. The preference for pain management devices as an alternative to surgical procedures and oral medications is also expected to drive market growth significantly. Technological advancements in the field, particularly in electrostimulation devices, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS), and Machine Learning(ML) applications are contributing to the market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

In terms of revenue, the neurostimulation segment held the largest share of 57.7% in 2022 due to the rising prevalence of neurological illnesses.

The radiofrequency ablation segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular & chronic conditions and the rising shift toward minimally invasive surgeries.

The neuropathic pain segment held the largest revenue share of 31.9% in 2022 due to the high prevalence of neuropathic pain and the latest product launches by players in the industry.

The cancer segment is projected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the growing usage of pain management devices to alleviate pain associated with cancer.

Pain Management Devices Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, there is a rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, including osteoarthritis, arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and degenerative orthopedic conditions. This rise in cases has led to an increased impact on individuals' ability to perform daily activities and a higher prevalence of chronic pain among this population. For instance, according to the Global RA Network, over 350 million individuals had arthritis worldwide in 2021. Furthermore, technological advancements are anticipated to drive further growth. For instance, in October 2022, Nevro Corp., a medical device organization, revealed that it had obtained permission from the FDA, a federal agency of the Department of Health and Human Services, for the Senza HFX iQ Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) system.

It is a system that utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to maintain and optimize pain alleviation by utilizing each patient's response. This would significantly expand the company's portfolio. Moreover, the company started the U.S. full market launch of the SCS system in March 2023. Many elective surgeries were cancelled or postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the exposure of the patients as well as the healthcare providers, which is anticipated to augment the need for pain management devices. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drugs Authority permitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the electroCore- a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator to help COVID-19 patients at home with asthma-related problems.

Pain Management Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pain management devices market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Pain Management Devices Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Electrical Stimulators

TENS



Others

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA)

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps



External Infusion Pumps

Neurostimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulators



Deep Brain Stimulators



Sacral Neurostimulators



Others

Pain Management Devices Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cancer

Neuropathic Pain

Facial & Migraine

Musculoskeletal

Trauma

Others

Pain Management Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



The Netherlands

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Pain Management Devices Market

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Boston Scientific Corp.

Nevro Corp.

Enovis

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Medtronic

ICU Medical, Inc.

Abbott

Stryker

Stimwave LLC

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.