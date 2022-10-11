Pain Relief Without Opioids: Scientists Begin Hunt for Non-opioids Therapy

Due to widespread abuse, the over-prescription of addictive opioids has caused immense suffering. We got in touch with the experts from Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong (CDAHK), who revealed the newest studies.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- How do chiropractic scientists maintain their spinal health and stay pain free? Dr Jacky Yeung, public relation of the CDAHK revealed, "There's no pain-free without a good spinal health. Spinal health is the collective term for your well-being. It comprises your physical condition, past injuries, postures, exercise routines, and quality of your life." Even though anyone might have bone or muscle suffers, nowadays these issues are widespread. Due to this, managing your stay well-being requires that you learn to deal with life's maintenance. But sometimes this is easier said than done.

CDAHK chiropractors serving in the community. (Drs. Jacky Yeung, Valerie Chu, Priscilla Choi, Wesley Ku, and Cheryl Ho)

Now, CDAHK chiropractors identified a set of non-opioid therapies that ease pain without pain killers. They hope is that the treatment and healthy lifestyle can be used lowering the lowest dose needed for relief.

"We showed that it's possible to lower the analgesic by multimodal chiropractic," Eric Chun-Pu Chu, Ph.D., study co-author, said. The scientists at CDAHK published over 30 papers in 2022. They found that chiropractic care has been effective with skeletal pain complicated by rare conditions, such as syringomyelia (1), symptomatic vertebral artery stenosis (2), neuromuscular scoliosis (3), bell's palsy (4), breast cancer (5), spondylosis (6), spinal pain syndrome (7), spinal retrolesthesis (8), shoulder injury related to vaccine (9), and sacral hemangioma (10).

With the CDAHK teamwork, doctors are volunteering at the local communities in educating the newest knowledge, science, and therapies to patients. Best practice patient stories are shared in different community centers and elderly homes. They are moving the city with "no-pain" and minimum opioids usage.

Reference:

