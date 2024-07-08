Pain Specialists of America Names Doug Badertscher Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain Specialists of America (PSA) is pleased to announce that Doug Badertscher has re-joined its leadership team as Chief Executive Officer and a Board Member of its management company to support its growth and strategic vision. In this role, Mr. Badertscher will oversee all non-clinical operations for PSA and its managed entities. Mr. Badertscher will focus on the continued growth of PSA's interventional pain management practice and ambulatory surgical centers in Central Texas.

According to Scott Budoff and Tom Perlmutter, Managing Partners of CommonView Capital, PSA's majority shareholder, "PSA has maintained a close relationship with Doug since he left PSA in 2021, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him again in his new role as CEO of PSA. Throughout his career, Doug has successfully focused on growth strategies, specialty and ancillary care and healthcare administration, and his significant experience developing and leading high growth medical groups and large complex, health care delivery systems will benefit PSA greatly as it continues to develop its leading market position in Central Texas."

Most recently, Mr. Badertscher served as President of National Spine and Pain Centers (NSPC). Prior to joining NSPC, Mr. Badertscher was President and COO of PSA. During his distinguished career he has also held chief executive roles and other senior leadership assignments at a variety of healthcare organizations, including: Sarasota Orthopedic Associates/360 Orthopedics, Signet Diagnostic Imaging Services, Radisphere, Midtown Imaging, Coastal Orthopedics, and Integrated Orthopaedics, Inc. He has additionally held board positions with multiple private-equity backed portfolio companies in the healthcare sector.

Mr. Badertscher commented, "Returning to PSA as its CEO is genuinely an honor. I look forward to working in partnership with PSA's high-performing team of world class clinicians, administrators and associates to continue to build the best interventional pain care practice in Central Texas for the benefit of our patients and the communities we serve."

About Pain Specialists of America:



Pain Specialists of America is a leading interventional pain management services provider based in Central Texas. Founded in 2017 by CommonView Capital, PSA has established itself as a prominent player in the rapidly growing pain management market in Central Texas, operating three ambulatory surgical centers and 13 clinics. PSA is supported by a network of world-class pain management physicians and advanced practice providers, offering a wide range of interventional pain management services. PSA's nationally recognized physicians and strategic focus on interventional pain management procedures, coupled with its comprehensive management services organization, has allowed PSA to grow to become one of the leading interventional pain practices in Central Texas. For more information, please visit www.psadocs.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Danielle Daneshjou, PSA's VP of Marketing at [email protected]

Medical services provided by Pain Specialists of America are provided by independently operated physician practices branded as Pain Specialists of America and other affiliated brands.

SOURCE Pain Specialists of America