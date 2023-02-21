Paine College Launches Campaign to Raise $6 Million in 60 Days

Leaders and Influencers Call for Public-Private Support to Ensure Continued Legacy of Accredited HBCU

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine College, a Historically Black College & University (HBCU), today announced the launch of "Growing Paine," its 2023 Annual Capital campaign to raise $6 Million in 60 days. The kick-off also marks the start of the institution's new era of quality education, restructured finances and innovative leadership. Funding will be used to expand the college's educational curriculum, upgrade student housing, refurbish campus buildings and invest in new technology.

To support the aggressive fundraising effort, a growing roster of community advocates and influencers has been engaged. This includes five-time Grammy Award-winner CeeLo Green, who has served as a Visiting Professor and Distinguished Artist-in-Residence since 2021 at no cost to the College. In addition to lectures, Green has headlined several live performances to help raise money for Paine's UNCF Campus Campaign.

Founded in 1882 by Methodist church leaders, Black and white, with donations — including pennies from former slaves, the college currently employs 112 residents and has served as a community hub. Paine generates over $33 million in total economic impact for its local and regional economies. Last year, Paine enrolled 250 students, a significant decline compared to the prior academic year, which education leaders attribute to the coronavirus pandemic. In fall 2022, the College enrolled 314 students which is a 25% increase in the student population.

"This moment in history is challenging, but we are resilient and determined to protect and preserve Paine's 140-year legacy of educating Black scholars. Today, we call upon alumni, corporate donors, civic leaders, and the community to help raise much-needed funds," said Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, President, Paine College. "We won't ever, ever give up our fight to educate this next generation of leaders, while also being innovative, intentional, and sustainable. With the right support, I am confident that we will not only survive— but also thrive and continue to positively impact this community."

Paine College also recently announced its updated strategic roadmap, which is focused on five major areas including:

Enrollment growth

Increasing scholarship awards

Curriculum expansion and realignment

Faculty growth and development, and;

Improving student housing to support and facilitate a modern living and learning community.

"With some muscle and some hustle, Paine College's future is bright, " said CeeLo Green. "I believe in the mission, the vision and the soul that lives here. Today, I encourage everyone to support the work of this amazing institution and strengthen a pillar in the community."

Paine's accreditation application was approved by the Virginia-based Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools, which ensures students can receive federal financial aid. Now, under new leadership, the College has established a master plan to support its mission goal of becoming a leader in the area of undergraduate liberal arts education.

"Paine College has been a pillar of the Augusta community since its founding in 1882," said Garnett Johnson, Mayor of the City of Augusta. "Not only has Paine been educating the next generation of Black scholars for decades, but it is also a key driver of our local and regional economies as it creates numerous jobs for our residents and those of surrounding communities. The Mayor's Office is dedicated to assisting Paine in meeting their fundraising goals, and our team is diligently working to determine how we can best contribute to this cause."

HBCUs are institutions that were founded predominantly after the Civil War to educate Black students who had been shut out from the rest of higher education.

According to a recent study by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF ), approximately 70 percent of students attending HBCUs come from low-income backgrounds. Nearly 40 percent are also first-generation college students. HBCUs, like Paine, only represent 3 percent of all four-year nonprofit institutions but enroll 10 percent of all Black students. They also confer 15 percent of bachelor's degrees and 25 percent of STEM bachelor's degrees received by Black Americans.

To donate, volunteer or learn more about the "Growing Paine" campaign, please visit https://www.paine.edu .

About Paine College

Paine College, founded in 1882, is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Paine remains a liberal art, coeducational institution, committed to providing educational opportunities to all students in a diverse, caring, and inclusive campus community. Voted among Georgia's best Christian Colleges, Paine is accredited by Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools (TRACS). Paine has a history of educating the best and brightest, but intentionally seeks out students who would otherwise not attend college. Paine is known for creating opportunities for students to be better prepared for the college experience through its Upward Bound Program, Dual Degree Program, and free Summer STEM Enrichment Programs. For more information, visit https://paine.edu.

