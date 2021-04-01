Paine Field Passenger Terminal Voted One of America's Best Small Airports in USA Today's "10Best" Reader Poll

"The travel industry has had a difficult year to say the least, but we're so pleased that as things slowly resume and people return to flying that readers still recognize the value, convenience and service level we provide at Paine Field," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports , "We're proud of this honor and look forward to continuing to provide the best-in-class airport experience we've become known for."

Nominees are selected by a panel of experts including travel editors from Expert Flyer and The Points Guy and then voted on over a four-week period. With the terminal ranking alongside small-airport heavyweights like Myrtle Beach and Bradley International, Paine Field was recognized for its convenience to downtown Seattle, and an enjoyable and comfortable experience for its passengers. With valet parking, lounge-style seating, and boutique food and beverage options not found in any other airline terminal in the country, Paine Field has set a new standard for airport amenities and services.

The public-private partnership model for airports is a common – and successful – model abroad but remains relatively novel in the United States. Propeller's partnership with Snohomish County has resulted in tremendous economic success for the region, saving taxpayer dollars while offering a quality travel experience and stimulating an increase in interest for public-private collaboration.

Despite a decline in travel during the pandemic, enhanced cleaning and screening, that can be better managed in a small terminal, has resulted in Paine Field seeing even more new passengers since the onset of COVID. Travelers appreciate Propeller's focus on keeping the terminal as safe and clean as possible, including temperature checks for all passengers, electrostatic cleaning of all boarding gates between flights, use of hospital-grade HEPA filters within the facility air handling system, along with hand sanitizing dispensers placed throughout the terminal.

Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller Airports, in partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com and https://www.global-infra.com/.

