Paine Field Renamed "Seattle Paine Field International Airport"

The change reflects the airport's status as Metro Seattle's second airport

EVERETT, Wash., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports announced today that Snohomish County has renamed Paine Field (PAE) "Seattle Paine Field International Airport". The rebranding will improve awareness of PAE among travelers searching for flights to the Seattle area, which offers a similar commute time from downtown Seattle to SeaTac (SEA). The new name will also improve marketing opportunities, help attract more travelers, tourists, and investors to the airport, and reinforce its geographic proximity to the region's main globally recognized business and economic hub. Seattle's hometown carrier, Alaska Airlines, currently serves 10 destinations from PAE.

"We have always viewed Paine Field as a second gateway to the Seattle metro area and are excited that the County has rebranded the airport," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "'Seattle Paine Field International Airport' better captures the market that our airport serves."

The renaming of the airport to Seattle Paine Field International signifies another milestone in PAE's evolution, supporting its growth and strategic vision while embarking on an exciting new chapter of opportunity for travelers and airlines. The name change solely pertains to the airport's public-facing brand, leaving the PAE location identifier unaffected, and involves no changes in the ownership, operations, or functions of the airport.

"With nearly $60 billion in yearly economic activity and over 150,000 jobs, finding ways to further grow Paine Field's marketing and brand is one of Snohomish County's top priorities," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "This change will significantly bolster our business attraction and marketing efforts, while protecting the historical significance of the Paine Field name. Making this change will ensure businesses and travelers from around the world know that our airport serves as a crucial gateway to the entire region and the world."

Joshua W. Marcy, Director of Seattle Paine Field International Airport, emphasized, "While our name may have changed, the ownership, operations, and core mission of the airport remain unaffected. This change will provide new opportunities for our many attractions and businesses."

About Seattle Paine Field

Since its establishment in 1936, Seattle Paine Field International Airport has been driving the economy of the region. The airport's current economic impact is estimated at over 150,000 jobs (over 46,000 direct) and an output of almost $60 billion annually. Seattle Paine Field is the proud home of the newest commercial airport terminal in Washington state. This privately-owned commercial air terminal serves destinations up and down the West Coast as well as Anchorage and Honolulu.

Seattle Paine Field is home to over 550 aircraft, including corporate jets, single-engine recreational aircraft, and vintage warbirds. It plays a critical role both nationally and internationally as the manufacturing and testing center for narrow and wide-body Boeing aircraft, including the 767, 777, 787, KC-46, and the newly announced fourth line for the 737 MAX.

The airport is also a major tourist destination with the Future of Flight Aviation Center & Boeing Tour, the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum, and the Museum of Flight Restoration Center.

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop, and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller along with Global Infrastructure Partners is focused on bringing best in class practices to Seattle Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com and www.global-infra.com.

