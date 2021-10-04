Paine Lake Signs Jayda to Development Deal

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Lake LLC has signed Jayda Nalamlieng (Jayda) to be an Executive Producer and help develop a show with her in a leading role.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, UCLA graduate Jayda has earned more than 455,000 followers on Instagram (@jjayda) due to her stylish takes and humor. She is Thai-American and uses that background to provide insight on topics ranging from people, food, fashion, music and pop culture.