Paine Schwartz Partners Announces Team Member Promotions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC, ("Paine Schwartz"), a global leader in sustainable food chain investing, today announced the promotions of John Novak to Managing Director, Alex Corbacho to Director and Brian Thies to Principal. In addition, Stephen Padgette's role at Paine Schwartz will evolve to focus functionally on technology and its application across the food and agriculture value chain and in the Paine Schwartz portfolio. He is appointed to Paine Schwartz's Portfolio Excellence Platform as Managing Director – Technology.

Kevin Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer and a founding Partner of Paine Schwartz, said, "We are pleased to announce these promotions, which are well deserved and reflect our commitment to growth as we look to extend the firm's leadership position in the food and agribusiness private equity space. With respect to our Portfolio Excellence Platform, this is a functional area which continues to deliver demonstrable results from high impact growth initiatives, operational and underlying financial performance improvements across the portfolio. We view this team to be a continued area of growth within the firm and believe that Steve's unparalleled research and development and technology background will help contribute to the longer-term success of the platform."

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain, and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

Contacts:

Andy Brimmer / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

SOURCE Paine Schwartz Partners, LLC

Related Links

http://www.paineschwartz.com

