Paine Schwartz Partners selects Backstop Solutions to streamline investor relations and deal management

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Analytics, a global provider of personalized, predictive data and market intelligence to advisers, banks, investors, law firms, and corporates announces that Paine Schwartz Partners has selected ION-owned Backstop Solutions to support its fundraising, investor relations, and deal management initiatives.

Paine Schwartz Partners, a New York-based private equity firm with $6B in assets under management, focuses exclusively on investment opportunities in the fast-growing global food and agribusiness sectors. To streamline its data, workflow, and reporting, the firm sought a dynamic platform for its Investor Relations and Deal Management teams. Backstop Solutions will give Paine Schwartz Partners a consistent, holistic view of the investor lifecycle and deal pipeline, supporting communication, collaboration, and decision-making across the organization.

Backstop Solutions offers private equity firms like Paine Schwartz Partners a comprehensive solution to manage the deal process and investor relations efficiently. With a user-friendly interface, industry-focused CRM, deal management features, and dedicated customer support, the platform is ideal for managing investors, fundraising, deal tracking, portfolio monitoring, and reporting. Backstop's code-free configuration, simple subscription model, and private equity vertical expertise make it easy for Paine Schwartz to access all the tools they need in one suite.

Greg Fuji, Head of Investor Sales at ION Analytics, comments: "As a top provider of CRM and deal management solutions, we are honored to support Paine Schwartz Partners in their fundraising, investor relations, and deal management processes. Our platform is designed to meet the unique needs of private equity firms, and we are thrilled to partner with Paine Schwartz Partners to help them achieve their growth ambitions. We look forward to working closely with the firm, supporting them to streamline operations further, enhance decision-making, and drive their success in the global food and agribusiness sectors."

Natalya Michaels, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations at Paine Schwartz Partners, comments: "We're excited to partner with ION Analytics, bringing Backstop Solutions onboard to help us with our investor relations, fundraising and pipeline management needs. I have used Backstop at two prior firms and have enjoyed the experience. Their tools are user-friendly and intuitive, making reporting and tracking simple and efficient. The integration with our emails and calendars also makes Backstop Solutions a useful addition to our daily workflow. As our investment and fundraising plans evolve in 2024 and beyond, we need to ensure that our technology solutions remain aligned with the organization's needs and believe this platform is the right choice for Paine Schwartz Partners."

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

About ION Analytics

ION Analytics delivers personalized, targeted data and market intelligence and software to banks, investors, and corporates, helping clients find opportunities and drive better decisions in markets ranging from equities and fixed income to infrastructure and private equity. For more information, visit https://ionanalytics.com

About Paine Schwartz Partners

Paine Schwartz Partners is the largest private equity firm dedicated to sustainable food chain investing, with ~$6 billion of AUM and over 20 years of experience. The firm invests across specific segments of the food and agribusiness value chain, with a focus on two core investment themes: productivity and sustainability and health and wellness. Through its proactive, thesis-driven approach, the firm targets value-added and differentiated companies and makes primarily control buyout investments, with a smaller allocation to growth companies. For further information, please see www.paineschwartz.com.

