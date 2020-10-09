PainExam.com Launches New Ultrasound Interventional Pain Management CME Live Webinar Event Training Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PainExam, a prestigious CME certified pain medicine board review platform, develops new and exclusive Ultrasound Pain Management CME Courses, schedules next live CME webinar event for Oct. 18th, 2020.

Physicians who treat pain, such as pain medicine specialists, ER doctors, Physiatrists, Anesthesiologists, Regenerative Medicine Specialists, Neurologists, Orthopedics, etc. can all benefit PainExam's new and exclusive "Ultrasound Guided Interventional Pain Management CME Live Webinar Event," hosted by Dr. David Rosenblum, Oct. 18th.

Topics to Be Covered in Future Interventional Pain Management Ultrasound CME Events- Occipital Nerve Block, Paravertebral Nerve Block, Spine, Suprascapular Nerve Blocks, TAP Blocks, Ilioinguinal Nerve Blocks, Popliteal/Sciatic Nerve Blocks, Brachial Plexus Nerve Blocks, Joints, Tendons, Fascial Planes, Peripheral Nerve Stimulation, Caudal Epidurals, Selective Nerve Root Blocks, Cluneal Nerve Blocks, Ganglion Impair Blocks, Stellate Ganglion Blocks, Brachial Plexus Blocks, Joint Injections, Billing and Regenerative Medicine Covered, plus much more!

David Rosenblum, MD, the Director of Pain Management at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, brings over 15 years of experience performing Ultrasound Guided Pain Procedures, and has over 10 years of experience preparing well over three-thousand pain physicians nationwide for the pain boards.

Also the Creator of PainExam and the PainExam podcast, AnesthesiaExam, PMRExam Boards Reviews, Course Director for the PainExam ASIPP Regenerative Medicine Course and Ultrasound Guided Interventional Pain Course, Dr. Rosenblum will be presenting a series of "to be announced" Webinars, Online Tutorials, and Live Training Events focused on integrating Ultrasound technologies into an Interventional Pain Practice, Regenerative Medicine Practice, Regional Anesthesia Program, or Emergency Room Protocol.

Dr. Rosenblum along with PainExam, both support and actively collaborate with multiple state, national, and international medical societies and pain societies such as; ASIPP, NYSIPP, EPA, NANS, ASPN and most recently, WAPMU.

Office based Pain Physicians, Physiatrists, Emergency Room Physicians, Anesthesiologists, Neurologists and Orthopedics who treat pain, utilize Neuromodulation, and use PRP, Bone Marrow Aspirate or any other Biologics can and will benefit from this live Ultrasound CME event.

To register for this exclusive ultrasound CME event: https://painexam.com/events/ultrasound-guided-interventional-pain-course-oct-18/

About PainExam

Online Pain Management Board Review for the ABA, ABPM, ASIPP and WIP FIPP/CIPS, MOCA, and primary certification in pain management. 40 CME credits available for participation. https://www.PainExam.com

