Painless Lancet Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities by 2024 | Key Players: LifeScan, Inc., ARKRAY, Inc. & Nipro Corporation | Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Painless Lancet Market is expected to grow stupendously in the years to come. This is attributed to an ever-increasing diabetic population. Painless lancets, as the name suggests, do have short and thin needles, which, in turn, do result in exertion of minimal pressure on fingertip; thereby limiting the seepage of blood. Besides, they are simple to use, safe, and convenient as they reduce chances of infections related to blood transfusion. This is another factor driving the market in the near future.

Market Dynamics

Sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and unhealthy eating habits are the factors catalyzing the market of painless lancet. Precision is another factor governing the market. Moreover, governments across the developed economies are pressing for extensive investment in healthcare. The best examples of these practices followed are the U.S., Belgium, and Denmark.

Market Segmentation

The painless lancet market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and geography. By product, the segmentation goes like length < 1 mm, length 1-1.5 mm, length 1.5 mm-2 mm, and length >2 mm. By application, the market spans surgery centers, nursing homes, and hospitals, and others. By geography, the market says North America, Europe, LATAM, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

Market Insights

North America rules the painless lancet market; thanks to the reasons mentioned above. Europe comes in second; followed by Asia Pacific. This region is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing number of diabetic patients coupled with increase in awareness about extra care being taken while dealing with such patients (as diabetic patients need to be extra cautious regarding any wound (here, deep pricking)).

Players

The players contributing to the market of painless lancet Owen Mumford, Nipro Corporation, Medline, Accriva Diagnostics, and Sarstedt. Inorganic growth is being emphasized on. On these lines, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures are likely to be witnessed in the next 5-7 years.

The analysts forecast the global painless lancet market to exhibit a CAGR of 5.78% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global painless lancet for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the painless lancet sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, and application.

Market Segmentation:

Geographically, the global painless lancet market is segmented into North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America . This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

Hospital & Clinic



Home Care

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global painless lancet market are:

Accriva Diagnostics



ARKRAY, Inc.



Health Innovation Ideas, LLC



LifeScan, Inc.



MediPurpose Private Limited



Medline Industries, Inc.



Nipro Corporation



Owen Mumford Ltd.



Sarstedt AG & Co. KG



SteriLance Medical (Suzhou) Inc.

Objective of the study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of global painless lancet market.



To classify and forecast global painless lancet market based on region, and application.



To identify drivers and challenges for global painless lancet market.



To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global painless lancet market.



To conduct pricing analysis for global painless lancet market.



To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global painless lancet market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audiences are:

Manufacturers of painless lancet



Raw material suppliers



Market research and consulting firms



Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers



Organizations, forums and alliances related to painless lancet

