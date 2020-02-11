Paint and Coatings Leading Suppliers Strategic Directions, Marketing Tactics, Technological Know-How, Market Segmentation Forecasts
This new report provides analysis of the world's leading paint and coatings companies' strategic directions, marketing tactics, and technological know-how.
The companies analyzed in this report include AkzoNobel, Asian Paints, Axalta, BASF, DowDuPont, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, PPG, RPM, and Sherwin-Williams. The report presents:
Specific business, new product development and marketing strategies.
Major strengths and weaknesses, e.g., managerial, organizational, marketing and product development.
Anticipated acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures
Promotional tactics.
Distribution approaches.
Product service and support.
Customer relations.
Internally developed and acquired technologies, processes, and related capabilities.
Proprietary technologies and patent litigations.
