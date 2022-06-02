Paint and Coatings Market Size in MEA to Grow by USD 2.55 Bn| 37% of the growth to originate from Rest of MEA| Technavio

Jun 02, 2022, 09:30 ET
120 Pages report segments the Paint and Coatings Market in MEA by application (architecture, packaging, wood, transport, and others) and geography (Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Paint and Coatings Market in MEA projects a growth of USD 2.55 billion, registering a CAGR of 4.13% from 2021 to 2026. The growth in the real estate and construction industry is notably driving the paint and coatings market growth in MEA.
The Application segment will generate maximum revenue in the paint and coatings market in MEA, owing to the increasing demand for modern infrastructure to grow the tourism industry. In terms of geography, Rest of MEA will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid, which provide medical aid to people with limited income and financial resources.
Paint and Coatings Market in MEA Value Chain Analysis
In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors reduce costs and improve customer service.
The value chain of the specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovations
Paint and Coatings Market in MEA: Major Growth Drivers
The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:
- Growth in the real estate and construction industry
- Developments to increase the performance of coatings
- Technological advancements in powder coating technology
In addition, the report identifies the implementation of solar reflective coatings as a major trend in the paint and coatings market in MEA. Manufacturers began focusing on solar reflecting coatings, which both reflect infrared radiation and absorb visible light, to combat the heat island effect. Acrylic coatings provide excellent solar radiation reflectivity. Because of their extended lifespan, these coatings are becoming more popular as solar reflective coatings, which is projected to help the MEA paints and coatings market grow.
Paint and Coatings Market in MEA: Key Vendor Offerings
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Jazeera Paints Co.
- Jotun AS
- National Paints Factories Co. Ltd
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RAR Holding Group.
- RPM International Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Paint And Coatings Market Scope in MEA
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.55 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.80
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Jazeera Paints Co., Jotun AS, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RAR Holding Group., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis- Global specialty chemicals market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Support activities
2.2.7 Industry innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 11: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application
5.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Architecture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 27: Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 28: Wood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 34: ?Customer landscape?
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison
7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 39: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 40: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 41: UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 42: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 43: South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 44: South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.7 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 45: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 46: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 47: Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Growth in the real estate and construction industry
8.1.2 Developments to increase the performance of coatings
8.1.3 Technological advancements in powder coating technology
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Increasing use of glass in buildings
8.2.2 Requirement of more drying time for waterborne coatings
8.2.3 Difficulty in obtaining thin films in powder coating
Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Implementation of solar reflective coatings
8.3.2 Developments to increase the performance of coatings
8.3.3 Technological advancements in powder coating technology
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 52: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 53: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akzo Nobel NV
Exhibit 55: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview
Exhibit 56: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments
Exhibit 57: Akzo Nobel NV - Key News
Exhibit 58: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 59: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus
10.4 Asian Paints Ltd.
Exhibit 60: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus
10.5 BASF SE
Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Overview
Exhibit 65: BASF SE - Business segments
Exhibit 66: BASF SE - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: BASF SE - Segment focus
10.6 Jazeera Paints Co.
Exhibit 68: Jazeera Paints Co. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Jazeera Paints Co. - Product and service
Exhibit 70: Jazeera Paints Co. - Key offerings
10.7 Jotun AS
Exhibit 71: Jotun AS - Overview
Exhibit 72: Jotun AS - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Jotun AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 74: Jotun AS - Segment focus
10.8 National Paints Factories Co. Ltd
Exhibit 75: National Paints Factories Co. Ltd - Overview
Exhibit 76: National Paints Factories Co. Ltd - Product and service
Exhibit 77: National Paints Factories Co. Ltd - Key offerings
10.9 PPG Industries Inc.
Exhibit 78: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 79: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 81: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 RAR Holding Group.
Exhibit 82: RAR Holding Group. - Overview
Exhibit 83: RAR Holding Group. - Product and service
Exhibit 84: RAR Holding Group. - Key offerings
10.11 RPM International Inc.
Exhibit 85: RPM International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 86: RPM International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 87: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 88: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Exhibit 89: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview
Exhibit 90: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 91: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 92: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 96: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
