Paint and Coatings Market Size in MEA to Grow by USD 2.55 Bn| 37% of the growth to originate from Rest of MEA| Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request our detailed Sample Report

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovations

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA: Major Growth Drivers



The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Growth in the real estate and construction industry

Developments to increase the performance of coatings

Technological advancements in powder coating technology

In addition, the report identifies the implementation of solar reflective coatings as a major trend in the paint and coatings market in MEA. Manufacturers began focusing on solar reflecting coatings, which both reflect infrared radiation and absorb visible light, to combat the heat island effect. Acrylic coatings provide excellent solar radiation reflectivity. Because of their extended lifespan, these coatings are becoming more popular as solar reflective coatings, which is projected to help the MEA paints and coatings market grow.

The report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities. Download our latest Sample Report Now!

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA: Key Vendor Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Ltd.

BASF SE

Jazeera Paints Co.

Jotun AS

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd

PPG Industries Inc.

RAR Holding Group.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Related Reports

Algae Omega 3 Ingredient Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Carbon Fiber Tape Market by Resin Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paint And Coatings Market Scope in MEA Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.80 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Jazeera Paints Co., Jotun AS, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RAR Holding Group., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis- Global specialty chemicals market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

5.3 Architecture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Architecture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Architecture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: Wood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Wood - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Transport - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Transport - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 34: ?Customer landscape?

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: UAE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 42: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: South Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: South Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 47: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growth in the real estate and construction industry

8.1.2 Developments to increase the performance of coatings

8.1.3 Technological advancements in powder coating technology

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increasing use of glass in buildings

8.2.2 Requirement of more drying time for waterborne coatings

8.2.3 Difficulty in obtaining thin films in powder coating

Exhibit 49: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Implementation of solar reflective coatings

8.3.2 Developments to increase the performance of coatings

8.3.3 Technological advancements in powder coating technology

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 50: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 52: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 53: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 54: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 55: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview

Exhibit 56: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Akzo Nobel NV - Key News

Exhibit 58: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

10.4 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Overview

Exhibit 65: BASF SE - Business segments

Exhibit 66: BASF SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Jazeera Paints Co.

Exhibit 68: Jazeera Paints Co. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Jazeera Paints Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: Jazeera Paints Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Jotun AS

Exhibit 71: Jotun AS - Overview

Exhibit 72: Jotun AS - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Jotun AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Jotun AS - Segment focus

10.8 National Paints Factories Co. Ltd

Exhibit 75: National Paints Factories Co. Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 76: National Paints Factories Co. Ltd - Product and service

Exhibit 77: National Paints Factories Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 78: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 81: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 RAR Holding Group.

Exhibit 82: RAR Holding Group. - Overview

Exhibit 83: RAR Holding Group. - Product and service

Exhibit 84: RAR Holding Group. - Key offerings

10.11 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 85: RPM International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: RPM International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Exhibit 89: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio