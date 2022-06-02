Paint and Coatings Market Size in MEA to Grow by USD 2.55 Bn| 37% of the growth to originate from Rest of MEA| Technavio

Technavio

Jun 02, 2022, 09:30 ET

120 Pages report segments the Paint and Coatings Market in MEA by application (architecture, packaging, wood, transport, and others) and geography (Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Paint and Coatings Market in MEA projects a growth of USD 2.55 billion, registering a CAGR of 4.13% from 2021 to 2026. The growth in the real estate and construction industry is notably driving the paint and coatings market growth in MEA.

The Application segment will generate maximum revenue in the paint and coatings market in MEA, owing to the increasing demand for modern infrastructure to grow the tourism industry. In terms of geography, Rest of MEA will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the factors such as the growth of advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and the presence of government organizations such as Medicaid, which provide medical aid to people with limited income and financial resources.

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate business plans, an end-to-end understanding of value chains is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors reduce costs and improve customer service.

The value chain of the specialty chemicals market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Inbound logistics
  • Operations
  • Outbound logistics
  • Marketing and sales
  • Support activities
  • Innovations

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

  • Growth in the real estate and construction industry
  • Developments to increase the performance of coatings
  • Technological advancements in powder coating technology

In addition, the report identifies the implementation of solar reflective coatings as a major trend in the paint and coatings market in MEA. Manufacturers began focusing on solar reflecting coatings, which both reflect infrared radiation and absorb visible light, to combat the heat island effect. Acrylic coatings provide excellent solar radiation reflectivity. Because of their extended lifespan, these coatings are becoming more popular as solar reflective coatings, which is projected to help the MEA paints and coatings market grow.

Paint and Coatings Market in MEA: Key Vendor Offerings 

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Akzo Nobel NV
  • Asian Paints Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Jazeera Paints Co.
  • Jotun AS
  • National Paints Factories Co. Ltd
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • RAR Holding Group.
  • RPM International Inc.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Paint And Coatings Market Scope in MEA

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 2.55 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.80

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Jazeera Paints Co., Jotun AS, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd, PPG Industries Inc., RAR Holding Group., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

