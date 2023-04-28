Paint Packaging Market to Garner $30.4 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 4.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The growth of the paint packaging market is driven by the development of advanced packaging technologies such as eco-friendly and sustainable packaging materials and designs

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paint Packaging Market by Material (Metals, Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Others), by Product (Cans and Pails, Pouches, Bottles, Others), by End-Use Industry (Professional, Consumer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global paint packaging market was valued at $20.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $30.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The paint packaging market is influenced by an increase in demand for paints and coatings. The growth of the construction and automotive industries has resulted in a rise in demand for paints and coatings, which in turn, drives the demand for paint packaging. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials used in paint packaging, such as plastics and metals, can impact the profit margins of paint packaging manufacturers. Furthermore, consumers and businesses are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of packaging materials. This presents an opportunity for manufacturers to develop and promote eco-friendly packaging solutions, such as biodegradable plastics, recycled materials, and reusable containers.

Covid-19 Scenario

Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic has had some negative impacts on the paint packaging industry, it has also led to some positive changes, particularly in terms of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration.

The pandemic led to collaboration and partnership between paint packaging companies, paint manufacturers, and other stakeholders in the supply chain. This has helped to improve the efficiency and resilience of the supply chain, ensuring that products are delivered to customers in a timely and cost-effective manner.

The pandemic had accelerated the need for packaging designs that are more hygienic, safe, and easy to handle. Paint packaging companies are now focusing on developing packaging solutions that are more user-friendly and that can withstand the rigors of transportation and storage.

The pandemic led to a shift towards digital technologies, such as e-commerce and online sales. Paint packaging companies are now investing more in developing digital solutions, such as online ordering and payment systems, to make it easier for customers to order paint packaging products remotely.

The metals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on material, the metals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global paint packaging market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Metal paint containers are typically designed to provide protection against air, moisture, and light, which can degrade the quality of the paint over time. However, polypropylene (PP) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.52% from 2023 to 2032. Polypropylene paint packaging products are generally lightweight and cost-effective than other types of packaging materials, such as metal or glass. This makes them a popular choice among paint manufacturers and other industry players, who are looking to reduce costs without compromising on product quality or safety.

The cans and pails segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on product, the cans and pails segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global paint packaging market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the demand for cans & pails is the increase in popularity of lightweight packaging. Metal cans and plastic cans are preferred for their dissimilar benefits in the industry. However, pouches is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.49% from 2023 to 2032. The usage of paint packaging in pouches has been growing rapidly in recent years due to several factors. Some of these factors include pouches are more convenient for consumers to use as they are easier to handle and store.

The professional segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the professional segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than 90% of the global paint packaging market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth in the construction and renovation industry has led to an increase in demand for paint, and this has driven the growth of paint packaging in the professional sector. The consumer is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.36%, from 2023 to 2032. The growth in the home improvement industry has led to an increase in demand for paint, and this has driven the growth of paint packaging in the consumer sector.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. This region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.34% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, with a large population and a growing middle class. This has led to increased demand for paints and coatings, which in turn has driven the demand for paint packaging. The construction industry in the Asia-Pacific region is growing at a rapid pace, driven by increasing urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure development.

Leading Market Players: -

MONDI

SMURFIT KAPPA

BERRY GLOBAL INC.

HITECH GROUP

KARSHNI PACKS PRIVATE LIMITED

DOW

INTERNATIONAL PAPER

WESTROCK COMPANY

BWAY CORPORATION

MOLD-TEK PACKAGING LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global paint packaging market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

