Paint Protection Film Market Size to Grow by USD 103.46 Mn, Expansion of Consumer Electronics Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paint Protection Film Market by End-user (Automobile, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the paint protection film market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 103.46 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paint Protection Film Market 2022-2026

The expansion of the consumer electronics industry is driving the paint protection film market growth. PPFs are widely used by the consumer electronics industry. They are scratch-resistant and heat-resistant and are used for a wide range of applications, such as cell phones, document handling systems, LED, displays and projectors, wearable electronic devices, gasket optics and lighting, rollers, and others. The demand for consumer electronics is attributed to factors such as the rising urban population, the increase in disposable income, a strong supply chain, and growing internet penetration worldwide. The rising demand for consumer electronics has increased the demand for PPFs. APAC is a major producer and consumer of PPFs used in consumer electronics goods. Moreover, governments of many developing countries are reducing tax rates for manufacturers of electronics. Thus, the rising demand for PPFs used in manufacturing electronic components is expected to fuel the growth of the global PPF market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Eastman Chemical Co., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Paint Protection Films Inc., Hexis S.A., Madico Inc., Polor Pro, POYA TECH CO. LTD., PremiumShield Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Top Color Film Ltd., XPEL Inc., Zhejiang Joyvie New Materials Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., among others, are the key vendors in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers paint protection films such as 3M paint protection films.

The company offers paint protection films such as paint protection films. Avery Dennison Corp. - The company offers paint protection films such as Supreme Defense gloss paint protection film.

The company offers paint protection films such as Supreme Defense gloss paint protection film. Compagnie de Saint Gobain - The company offers paint protection films such as SGPPF Sapphire.

The company offers paint protection films such as SGPPF Sapphire. DuPont de Nemours Inc - The company offers paint protection films such as Tedlar PVF film.

The company offers paint protection films such as Tedlar PVF film. Eastman Chemical Co. - The company offers paint protection films such as Urethane paint protection film.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the automobile segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for PPF is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the increasing rate of production of lightweight passenger cars.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the paint protection film market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for automobiles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Aircraft Paint Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This aircraft paint market research report extensively covers aircraft paint market segmentation by end-user (commercial, military, and general aviation) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The aircraft paint market share growth by the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period.

MEA Paint and Coatings Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers the paint and coatings market in MEA segmentation by application (architecture, packaging, wood, transport, and others) and geography (Saudi Arabia, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA). 37% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of MEA during the forecast period. The paint and coatings market share growth in MEA by the architecture segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Paint Protection Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 103.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.61 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Eastman Chemical Co., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Paint Protection Films Inc., Hexis S.A., Madico Inc., Polor Pro, POYA TECH CO. LTD. , PremiumShield Ltd., The Lubrizol Corp., Top Color Film Ltd., XPEL Inc., Zhejiang Joyvie New Materials Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2022 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Automobile - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

- Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

- Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026 South America - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

- Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2022 - 2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Avery Dennison Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Garware PoIyester Ltd.

HEXIS SA

Madico Inc.

The Lubrizol Corp.

XPEL Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio