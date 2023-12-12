Paint Protection Film Market size to increase by USD 128.31 million between 2023 to 2028; 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

12 Dec, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paint protection film market size is expected to grow by USD 128.31 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Expansion of the consumer electronics industry is notably driving the paint protection film market. However, factors such as the slower adoption rate of emerging applications may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Automobile, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and electronics, and Others), Type (Thermoplastic polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the paint protection film market including  3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS SAS, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., Polor Pro, POYA TECH CO. LTD., RENOLIT SE, The Lubrizol Corp., Top Color Film Ltd., UPPF Inc., XPEL Inc., Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Ziebart International Corp..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028

Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

3M Co. - The company offers paint protection films such as 3M paint protection films. 

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

  • By end-user, the automobile segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for PPF is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the increasing rate of production of lightweight passenger cars.
  • Other segments include Type (Thermoplastic polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride, and Others)

Geography 

  • Europe is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the overall market. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is APAC. India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam are the key countries for the paint protection film market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for automobiles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist paint protection film market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the paint protection film market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the paint protection film market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of paint protection film market companies

Related Reports:

The aircraft paint market share is expected to increase to USD 193.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%.

The paint and coatings market share in MEA is expected to increase by USD 2.55 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.13%.

Paint Protection Film Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 128.31 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.0

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.45 billion during 2023-2028; Growing focus on the development of innovative equipment to drive growth- Technavio

Police and Law Enforcement Equipment Market size to increase by USD 1.45 billion during 2023-2028; Growing focus on the development of innovative equipment to drive growth- Technavio

The police and law enforcement equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of...
Video as a Service Market size to grow by USD 5.33 billion between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by the shift toward online learning and remote education - Technavio

Video as a Service Market size to grow by USD 5.33 billion between 2023 - 2028; Growth Driven by the shift toward online learning and remote education - Technavio

The Video as a Service Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.