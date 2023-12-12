Paint Protection Film Market size to increase by USD 128.31 million between 2023 to 2028; 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paint protection film market size is expected to grow by USD 128.31 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Expansion of the consumer electronics industry is notably driving the paint protection film market. However, factors such as the slower adoption rate of emerging applications may impede market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Automobile, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and electronics, and Others), Type (Thermoplastic polyurethane, Polyvinyl chloride, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the paint protection film market including 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Bluegrass Protective Films LLC, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS SAS, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., Polor Pro, POYA TECH CO. LTD., RENOLIT SE, The Lubrizol Corp., Top Color Film Ltd., UPPF Inc., XPEL Inc., Zhejiang Shichuang Optics Film Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Ziebart International Corp..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

3M Co. - The company offers paint protection films such as 3M paint protection films.

Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

By end-user, the automobile segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for PPF is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to the increasing rate of production of lightweight passenger cars.

Geography

Europe is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the overall market. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is APAC. India, Indonesia , Thailand , and Vietnam are the key countries for the paint protection film market in APAC. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for automobiles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Paint Protection Film Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist paint protection film market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paint protection film market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paint protection film market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of paint protection film market companies

Paint Protection Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 128.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

