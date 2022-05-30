Paint Protection Film Market to be Worth $497.4 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paint protection film market size is projected to reach USD 497.4 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness about vehicle paint protection against stone chipping, bug splatters, and abrasions is expected to trigger the demand for Paint Protection Films (PPFs). On the other hand, ceramic coating technologies are likely to be used as a substitute for these films on account of their superior performance against abrasions and scratches, thus impacting the growth of the market. In addition, frequent discrepancies in raw material pricing as well as declining automotive production in several economies, such as the U.S., Korea, and Japan, are predicted to act as a restraining factor for the market players. However, the rapid growth of other end-use application sectors, such as aerospace and deference and electrical and electronics, is anticipated to provide new opportunities to them.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

In 2021, the automotive and transportation segment emerged as the largest application segment and accounted for over 72.0% of the global revenue share, in which a majority of the product demand is attained from the passenger cars segment due to its superior color protection characteristics

The aerospace and defense application segment is poised to register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing investments in the aircraft and defense sectors in China , U.S., and India

, U.S., and In 2021, the electrical and electronics application segment accounted for 4.4% of the overall market volume. This share resulted majorly from the demand for electronic gadgets, such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, and phablets, in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Central and South America

and Central and In 2021, Asia Pacific was the leading regional market, in terms of volume as well as revenue, due to high product demand. The regional market will expand further at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030 mainly due to a significant rise in automotive sales in emerging economies, such as China , India , Vietnam , Thailand , and South Korea

was the leading regional market, in terms of volume as well as revenue, due to high product demand. The regional market will expand further at the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030 mainly due to a significant rise in automotive sales in emerging economies, such as , , , , and IVIOS introduced Kaizer Paint Protection Film, a top-quality paint protection film that offers excellent paint protection as well as ground-breaking high durability. IVIOS is a top-quality film brand founded in 2021 by experts with greater film technology effects of nano and nano-coating, as well as long-standing film know-how. IVIOS Coating and Material Science Laboratory, which specializes in designing and developing automotive films, develops and markets long-lasting automotive films

Paint Protection Film Market Growth & Trends

The market is highly competitive on account of the easy availability of raw materials and the strong presence of several key players with sufficient production capacities. Product sustainability, price, and durability are anticipated to be the key factors impacting the buyers' decisions. The product is broadly available in retail as well as online platforms. Moreover, its installation necessitates expertise and specially trained employees for optimal results. Therefore, key industry participants are also focusing on after-purchase services. Some players have various established contracts with domestic installers to expand their geographical presence. The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on trade and industry. The government directives and tight enforcement of the lockdown and other pandemic-curbing practices caused a disruption in the supply chain and demand for products and services.

Paint Protection Film Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global paint protection film market on the basis of application and region:

