Paint Repair Kits For Cars And Light Trucks From Chipex Help Save Money

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Money-saving car and light-truck repair kits for paint chips and scratches are now available from Chipex in more than 160,000 shades and colors.

The easy-to-use kits can help vehicle owners improve the appearance and resale value of their car, light truck or motorcycle for considerably less than a body-shop repair costing up to $500 or more.

Chipex founder Johnny Graham said the company recently expanded the number of paint colors it offers by 90 percent from 90,000 to more than 160,000 and is able to match the paint on virtually every vehicle on the road in the United States and Canada today.

UK-based Chipex is a pioneer in the development of chemistry-based paint-repair kits and other innovative car-care products. The company holds an international patent for its product chemistry and touch-up application processes.

Just a few minutes are needed to eliminate paint chips and scratches with the company's "do-it-yourself" kits that are available online at www.chipex.com. The entire repair process can take less than five minutes to complete depending on the amount of damage. And once applied, Chipex paint takes just 30 seconds to dry compared to other touch-up paints that take up to 30 minutes or more.

In addition to touch-up paint, Chipex repair kits include blending solution, finishing polish, application brushes, polishing cloths and special nitrile gloves. Kits are available in three sizes starting at $49.99. The company also offers replacement paint in small bottles with 10 microbrushes if additional repairs are needed later.

Graham noted that the months of August through October and the spring months of March through May are the most popular times of the year to fix paint dings and scratches.

"Whether it's to improve a vehicle's resale value or part of an annual clean-up process, more and more people are finding out that 'do-it-yourself' paint repairs are a great way to save money and improve the appearance of their cars, trucks, motorcycles and motorhomes," Graham said.

Chipex paints come with a 100-percent color-match guarantee and have a shelf life of up to four years. Its repair kits have received a five-star rating from Trust Pilot, an online product rating service.

The company, which will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2020, also offers a variety of car-care products ranging from an award-winning car shampoo to upholstery stain removers and wheel cleansers. Its dust- and rain-repellant windshield-washer fluid received a 2019 best-product award from Europe's Auto Express magazine.

Chipex repair kits and the company's other car-care products are available online at https://chipex.com.

SOURCE Chipex