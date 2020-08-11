PainTEQ Begins Novel Biomechanical Study on SI Joint Fusion

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a leading medical device innovator, launched a first of its kind biomechanical study this month that explores the treatment of sacroiliac (SI) joint pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure using a posterior approach.

The study will explore the function and motion of test subjects' bilateral joints that have been treated with the LinQ Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System - a less invasive approach to treating SI joint pain than traditional sacroiliac fusion procedures. Current research suggests the SI joint represents the source of pain for up to 30 percent of people with chronic lower back pain.

Neurosurgery specialist Steven Falowski, MD, director of Functional Neurosurgery at Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster in Lancaster, Pa., is leading the LinQ™ biomechanical research study contributing to a field of knowledge where no data of this kind presently exists.

"It's exciting to be a part of a study that has the potential to significantly impact patient care and treatment outcomes for those living with the burden of SI joint pain," said Dr. Falowski. "We're looking forward to releasing initial data later this year."

This study is also being performed in San Francisco in conjunction with Medical Device Development, a nationally recognized spine engineering facility for biomechanics.

About PainTEQ: Built to bring interventional procedures to market, PainTEQ is a medical device innovator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Working with pain management specialists to safely reduce and eliminate sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ therapy is immediately providing clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain, through a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a safe, minimally invasive solution to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians can help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI Joint. This single implant helps patients immediately regain joint stability – and with its large graft window, the LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion. Learn more at PainTEQ.com.

