PainTEQ Ranked #95 in Inc. 5000 Guide to America's Top Companies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent business magazine Inc. today featured Tampa-based medical technology company PainTEQ as #95 in their annual "Inc. 5000" ranking of "America's top private companies."

Up significantly from the company's 2020 position (#650), PainTEQ is the developer of the LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System, a patented, drill-less, single implant, minimally invasive procedure that aims to reduce and eliminate sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction.

"We are honored to be named among America's top private companies for two years in a row," said Shanth Thiyagalingam, PainTEQ Chief Commercial Officer. "As we continue to grow, we will always remain committed to improving patient lives through continued clinical innovation."

PainTEQ is one of only two Tampa Bay-area companies in the top 100 and one of only five in Florida.

"Thriving amidst the social and economic challenges of the pandemic is especially rewarding to our team," said Sean LaNeve, PainTEQ CEO. "Through perseverance, investment in clinical research, and disrupting the marketplace, PainTEQ remains on an accelerated track to be recognized as the standard of care in SI joint pain relief."

About Inc. 5000: The Inc. 5000, through good times and challenging times, represents nearly 40 years of exceptional American growth stories. Every year, Inc. Magazine ranks the top 5000 "fastest-growing private companies in America." Visit Inc.com/Inc5000/2021.

About PainTEQ: Built to bring interventional procedures to the market, PainTEQ works with pain management specialists to reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction. PainTEQ's LinQ therapy is helping restore quality of life for many individuals through a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a minimally invasive treatment to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians can help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI Joint to help patients immediately regain stability. Visit PainTEQ.com.

