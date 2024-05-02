PainTEQ Receives Two New Patents for the LinQ Procedure, Advancing Treatments for SI Joint Dysfunction

TAMPA, Fla., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant advancement for minimally invasive pain management, PainTEQ has been awarded two new patents for its pioneering LinQ ® procedure, further solidifying its position as a leader in sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction treatment. These patents mark a notable step forward in medical device innovation, offering new hope to thousands suffering from debilitating lower back pain.

"With these two new patents plus the three patents granted in 2023, PainTEQ now boasts a total of 14 patents. This portfolio underscores PainTEQ's commitment to advancing treatments for sacroiliac joint pain," said Sean LaNeve, CEO of PainTEQ.

US patent number 11,963,883 (April 23, 2024) relates to the design of the LinQ allograft implant for the sacroiliac joint. The implant design features include dimensional characteristics to enhance the bone-implant interface, a large unobstructed graft window to promote faster and more robust bone formation, and ridges to mechanically lock the implant securely in place for long-term stability. Overall, the LinQ implant design provides features conducive to both stability and bone growth, which are advantageous for optimizing patient outcomes.

US patent number 11,931,053 (March 19, 2024) relates to the design of the company's proprietary single-use joint decorticator tool, used to prepare opposing bony surfaces for joint fusion. The tool design simplifies the process of decortication with innovative tool alignment features to help guide a physician in proper positioning and a lever-action removal system to allow precise extraction control with minimal effort. These design features, along with the decorticator's single-use basis, support enhanced procedure efficiency while prioritizing patient safety.

"I have used other systems in the past and couldn't buy into their style. This system from PainTEQ has been a home run every time. I'm really impressed," said Dr. Marc Lynch, Medical Director, Synovation Medical Group, CA.

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant and single-use instruments aim to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at PainTEQ.com

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain due to sacroiliac disease. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate – and in many cases eliminate – chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint. With its large graft window, the LinQ implant is designed to create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

SOURCE PainTEQ