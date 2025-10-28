PainTEQ Scales Leadership: Med-Tech Catalyst Robert Kline Joins Board to Drive New Standard in Interventional Spine Care

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Med-tech veteran Robert Kline has joined the Board of Directors at PainTEQ, a strategic move to capitalize on his commercialization and growth expertise as the company redefines interventional spine care.

Building on a 25-year history of commercializing groundbreaking medical devices, Kline will now focus on propelling PainTEQ's expansion and further establishing the company's market leadership. His background includes:

Robert Kline, Board Member, PainTEQ

Founder of Medivance, a pioneer in therapeutic temperature management, acquired by C. R. Bard (now Becton Dickinson) in 2011.





Co-founder of ViroCyt, a technology firm acquired by Sartorius AG in 2016.





Former CEO of Bolder Surgical, acquired by Hologic, Inc. for $160 million in 2021.

Following a growth recapitalization, the addition of Kline's strategic guidance strongly positions PainTEQ to accelerate the expansion and adoption of its LinQ system. Kline brings a unique synergy, rooted in his proven history at Bolder Surgical of commercializing minimally invasive solutions that significantly reduce the need for high-risk, complex surgeries.

"PainTEQ has a clear and essential vision for the market," said Robert Kline. "My decision to join the PainTEQ board was based on a simple fact: the LinQ system works. It provides superior patient outcomes in a highly efficient manner—the gold standard for med-tech innovation."

Shanth Thiyagalingam, PainTEQ CEO, stated: "Robert Kline's expertise gives us a powerful strategic advantage, enabling us to expand our mission of clinical excellence built on evidence-backed medicine. With his guidance, we will accelerate responsible adoption and raise the standard of care."

PainTEQ's flagship LinQ® SI Joint Stabilization System has provided relief in over 14,000 procedures. Unlike traditional, more invasive surgery, LinQ's single-implant, posterior approach results in a quicker recovery, less tissue damage, and shorter procedure time, helping patients get back to their lives faster.

David Kereiakes, Managing Partner at Windham Capital Partners, and PainTEQ board member, added: "I have long admired and benefited from Robert's leadership and talent for driving results. He is an invaluable addition to the team."

About PainTEQ: PainTEQ was built to bring interventional procedures to the market. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ implant and single-use instruments aim to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive outpatient procedure. Learn more at www.painteq.com

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain due to sacroiliac disease. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate – and in many cases eliminate – chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint. With its large graft window, the LinQ implant is designed to create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

