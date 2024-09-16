Painters USA Expands Reach with Acquisition of Lakeside Painting

EAGLE, Wis., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Painters USA, a trusted leader in the commercial and industrial painting industry, has announced that it has acquired Lakeside Painting. This helps Painters USA continue to expand its services and grow in Wisconsin, reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-quality, reliable services.

Lakeside Painting logo

Painters USA has been in business for over 40 years and specializes in painting, floor coating and industrial cleaning for businesses all across the country. The company is known for prioritizing safety, delivering projects on time, staying within budget, and ensuring high-quality results.

The acquisition of Lakeside Painting is a big step for Painters USA. Lakeside Painting has built a solid reputation for delivering exceptional painting services, making it an ideal partner in this expansion. Together, they will provide even more services, including:

Commercial Painting: Painting the inside and outside of buildings to make them look good and last a long time.

Painting the inside and outside of buildings to make them look good and last a long time. Industrial Painting: Special painting for factories and other large spaces to help them work better and look nice.

Special painting for factories and other large spaces to help them work better and look nice. Floor Coatings: Strong and safe floor coatings, like epoxy, to protect floors.

Strong and safe floor coatings, like epoxy, to protect floors. Industrial Cleaning: Cleaning services to keep factories running smoothly and staying clean.

Joe Pangburn, the Owner of Lakeside Painting, said, "Joining Painters USA is a great opportunity for Lakeside Painting. With Painters USA's extra services and resources, we can better serve our clients and take on bigger projects."

About Painters USA

Painters USA has been helping businesses with expert painting, coating, and concrete flooring services. They are dedicated to safety, quality, and making their customers happy. Learn more at https://www.paintersusa.com/.

About Lakeside Painting

Lakeside Painting is renowned for its high-quality workmanship and experienced team, which will enhance Painters USA's ability to deliver even more exceptional services. Find out more at https://www.lakesidepainting.com/.

Reporter contact:

Samantha Kazumura

Marketing Manager

630-812-6127

[email protected]

https://www.paintersusa.com

SOURCE Painters USA