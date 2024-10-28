Painters USA Launches Free Pre-Audit Consultation with Certified Food Safety Inspector

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Painters USA, a leading provider of services tailored to food facilities, offers urethane cement for resurfacing concrete flooring, high-performance coatings to protect against contamination, industrial cleaning for recommissioning areas, and specialized machine and equipment painting to maintain hygienic surfaces. We ensure a seamless, durable, and easy-to-clean environment that complies with food safety regulations.

Meet Larry Getz, your expert in food safety & compliance with 20+ years of experience in hygienic floor & wall systems at Painters USA. Larry ensures facilities meet FDA & USDA standards. As a Certified Food Safety Inspector, he's well-versed in FSMA regulations, providing tailored solutions that enhance safety and efficiency. Ready for your free pre-audit? Larry is here to guide you every step of the way!

Painters USA is excited to announce a limited-time offer for a free pre-audit consultation with Larry Getz, a Certified Food Safety Inspector (certificate # 11-5-37) to qualified Food & Beverage manufacturers. This initiative aims to help these manufacturers meet the stringent safety and compliance standards required in the production of America's food and beverages.

There is no purchase necessary or expectation to provide a bid for service following the pre-audit.

"Ensuring food safety compliance is critical for businesses in the food industry," said Larry Getz. "Our pre-audit consultation not only identifies potential areas for improvement but also provides actionable solutions that can significantly impact a facility's safety and efficiency."

Established in 1982, Painters USA has grown into a highly respected company, serving industrial and commercial clients across the United States from offices in Illinois, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company is proud to be WBENC-certified as a woman-owned business enterprise, underscoring its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Painters USA stands out from the competition with its comprehensive range of services. In addition to high performance coatings and resinous flooring, the company excels in industrial cleaning, ensuring that clients receive a holistic approach to facility management. With ongoing expansions in services and locations, including the recent acquisition of Lakeside Painting in Wisconsin, Painters USA continues to enhance its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its food manufacturing and agriculture clientele.

Clients interested in taking advantage of this free consultation can visit https://www.paintersusa.com/audit or calling 800-999-8715 to learn about qualifying for the audit and to schedule their session with Larry Getz.

Contact:

Samantha Kazumura

Marketing Manager

630-812-6127

Email: [email protected]

Website: paintersusa.com

SOURCE Painters USA