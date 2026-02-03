Painting with a Twist Caps Transformational 2025, Sets Stage for 2026

The Original Paint-and-Sip Brand Strengthens Leadership, Systems and Guest Experiences to Fuel Future Success

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist , the nation's largest paint-and-sip brand, closed out 2025 as a year of innovation and transformation, marked by the rollout of new systems, guest offerings, and strategic investments across the brand. These advancements have laid the groundwork for 2026, as the brand strengthens its core mission of delivering carefree, creative escapes where guests can unleash their inner artist and celebrate life's moments.

"Painting with a Twist has always been about more than painting; it's about the impact we have on guests when they walk through our doors and enter a safe environment to create something new," said Cathy Deano, co-founder of Painting with a Twist. "In 2025, we intentionally refocused on our mission, our people and the experience we deliver daily. That clarity and alignment have helped us reach new milestones that we will continue to build upon this next year."

Key milestones that propelled the brand in 2025:

New Leadership: Painting with a Twist appointed Brittany Graff as Co-CEO of Painting with a Twist and sister brand Pinot's Palette, both under parent company Twist Brands LLC. Graff joined Painting with a Twist as Director of Marketing in 2019 and brings more than 15 years of marketing, franchise and brand-building experience. In her new role, Graff will continue to lead Painting with a Twist with a focus on strengthening national brand awareness while supporting franchisee success.

Painting with a Twist appointed Brittany Graff as Co-CEO of Painting with a Twist and sister brand Pinot's Palette, both under parent company Twist Brands LLC. Graff joined Painting with a Twist as Director of Marketing in 2019 and brings more than 15 years of marketing, franchise and brand-building experience. In her new role, Graff will continue to lead Painting with a Twist with a focus on strengthening national brand awareness while supporting franchisee success. Studio Growth: The brand opened several studios in 2025, including the relocation of its Mandeville, Louisiana headquarters to a larger space with enhanced amenities. Painting with a Twist also entered a new state with the opening of its first-ever Boise, Idaho studio.

The brand opened several studios in 2025, including the relocation of its Mandeville, Louisiana headquarters to a larger space with enhanced amenities. Painting with a Twist also entered a new state with the opening of its first-ever Boise, Idaho studio. Expanded Experiences & Offerings: Remaining innovative and culturally connected, Painting with a Twist expanded its variety of specialty events and creative offerings. Studios hosted book club events, trivia nights, private parties and holiday-themed family experiences. New offerings such as pop culture-centered paintings, knit items – including blankets and plushies – and expanded Pop-In & DIY crafts gave guests more flexible ways to explore creativity beyond traditional painting events. Studios that offered the full range of Pop-In & DIY projects saw 258% higher Pop-In revenue than those with a more limited selection, underscoring the consumer demand for customizable, walk-in experiences.

Remaining innovative and culturally connected, Painting with a Twist expanded its variety of specialty events and creative offerings. Studios hosted book club events, trivia nights, private parties and holiday-themed family experiences. New offerings such as pop culture-centered paintings, knit items – including blankets and plushies – and expanded Pop-In & DIY crafts gave guests more flexible ways to explore creativity beyond traditional painting events. Studios that offered the full range of Pop-In & DIY projects saw 258% higher Pop-In revenue than those with a more limited selection, underscoring the consumer demand for customizable, walk-in experiences. Industry Recognition: The brand and its leadership earned recognition across the franchise industry. Entrepreneur Magazine included Painting with a Twist in their Best of the Best franchise ranking and Franchise Times recognized the brand on their Top 400 list. Co-founder Cathy Deano was also named as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder, an accolade that highlights female franchisors making a difference in their companies.

The brand and its leadership earned recognition across the franchise industry. Entrepreneur Magazine included Painting with a Twist in their Best of the Best franchise ranking and Franchise Times recognized the brand on their Top 400 list. Co-founder Cathy Deano was also named as one of Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder, an accolade that highlights female franchisors making a difference in their companies. Technology Enhancements: Painting with a Twist made advancements to franchisee operational systems, improving day-to-day processes and allowing owners to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. Additional innovations to the private party automated booking system and new party packages further streamline reservations, making it easier for guests to book anytime and enabling franchisees to generate revenue around the clock. Studios that offered party packages under the new automated booking system saw 42% more private party revenue compared to those without package options.

"Everything we accomplished in 2025 was about setting the stage," said Brittany Graff, Co-CEO of Painting with a Twist. "It's been incredibly meaningful to help lead the brand through a year of focus, alignment, and intentional progress. We're stepping into 2026 with stronger systems, clearer direction and a renewed commitment to helping our franchisees succeed while continuing to create memorable moments for our guests."

Painting with a Twist was founded in 2007 by New Orleans-area natives Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina as a way to lift the spirits of their local neighbors who'd been affected by the storm. At Painting with a Twist today, the same sentiment holds true – guests come to experience a fun night out and create memories – not masterpieces – with friends in a welcoming environment.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with over 200 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com .

Media Contact: Camille Douglas, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 248-841-0937

SOURCE Painting with a Twist