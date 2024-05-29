Painting with a Twist Celebrates 15 Years of Creativity and Community with Limited Time Private Party Promotion

Leading Paint and Sip Franchise Brand Reflects on Milestones, Expansion and Collaboration

NEW ORLEANS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist, the nation's leading paint and sip franchise, is celebrating its 15th anniversary since it began franchising in 2009. From its humble beginnings to becoming a nationwide phenomenon, the company has experienced unparalleled growth and success, transforming it into a beacon of creativity for communities to unleash their inner artist and celebrate life's moments in unique ways.

In celebration of 15 years, Painting with a Twist studios nationwide will be offering a Party Host Paints Free promotion where party hosts can enjoy a free seat at their booked private event. This special will be offered through August 31, 2024, at participating studios across the country.

Over the past 15 years, Painting with a Twist has achieved numerous milestones that highlight its remarkable journey. What began as a grassroots effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina has blossomed into a flourishing franchise empire, with more than 230 locations open or in development across 37 states. Last year, the brand surpassed overall revenue projections by 10 percent, marking the company's highest Average Unit Volume (AUV) since 2016. Painting with a Twist has solidified its position as an industry leader, consistently securing the top spot as the No. 1 DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studio in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking for multiple years.

The brand's surge in revenue and exceptional performance in the franchise landscape can be attributed to several initiatives introduced in recent years, including:

New Offerings: Painting with a Twist has diversified its services by introducing new offerings such as candle-making, at-home painting kits, and Pop-In & DIY, a freestyle DIY experience that empowers customers to select their preferred art piece and create at their own pace during studios' daytime hours. These offerings have enabled guests to explore their creativity beyond the traditional painting experience.

The brand has continued to be the go-to destination for private gatherings and events, expanding its services from birthday and bachelorette celebrations to hosting intimate date nights for couples, blacklight soirées and engaging trivia nights. Remaining culturally relevant and innovative, Painting with a Twist has also forged successful collaborations with renowned figures and brands. From hosting special events celebrating popstars like and renowned books like "Hello Beautiful" to offering Paint Your Pet experiences, the brand consistently delivers unique experiences for a broad audience to enjoy. Painting with a Purpose: Philanthropy has been ingrained in the company's DNA since its inception. Every month, studios nationwide host Painting with a Purpose events in partnership with local non-profit organizations, with proceeds from the events benefitting local causes. Since orienting these events, the brand has raised nearly 7 million dollars for various local non-profits and foundations, including the Dogtopia Foundation, Habitat for Humanity and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

"It's truly remarkable to look back over the past 15 years with our dedicated team and franchise owners and witness how we've maintained our leadership position in the paint-and-sip industry," said Todd Owen, CEO of Painting with a Twist. "As a brand, we remain committed to understanding our audience by innovating new services, products and events, ensuring that we continue to be the premier destination for celebrating all of life's most cherished milestones."

In honor of its anniversary, Painting with a Twist studios nationwide will be offering a Party Host Paints Free promotion where party hosts can enjoy a free seat at their booked private event.* This special offer will be offered through August 31, 2024, at participating studios across the country. Private paint parties are perfect for birthday parties, bachelorette groups, team building events and so much more.

"Reaching the 15-year mark since launching Painting with a Twist franchises nationwide is truly a momentous milestone to be celebrated," said Cathy Deano, co-founder of Painting with a Twist. "We're thrilled to continue being the go-to spot where guests can foster their creativity and connect with loved ones to make memories for years to come."

*Limited time promotion. Valid at participating studios. Free seat applied with party minimum. Minimums vary by studio. Valid for private parties booked after 5/14/24. Must host party by 8/31/24.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with 230 studios open or in development in 37 states. Guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The brand was founded by entrepreneurs Cathy Deano and Renee Maloney, two friends with a knack for organizing communities and a passion for giving back. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

