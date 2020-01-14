Painting with a Twist Enters 2020 with Top Entrepreneur Franchise 500 Accolade

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting with a Twist, the original and largest paint-and-sip franchise, has earned the top spot in its category for the seventh consecutive year in the coveted 2020 Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® list, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The honor comes on the heels of the company's incredible performance in areas of marketing, robust national partnerships, technology, franchise development and new product launches that closed out 2019 on a high note for the wine and art social destination.

The Franchise 500® ranks brands on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power. Painting with a Twist is ranked No. 213 overall on the list and No. 1 in the category of Paint-&-Sip/DIY Studios.

Notable accomplishments for the brand throughout 2019 include:

Painting with a Twist introduced three major platforms to assist franchisees with marketing efforts, including email, text marketing and social media advertising support. With the implementation, the company has seen an increase of 18 percent in web visits per studio over the past four months. Top-Notch Partnerships: Painting with a Twist partnered with Disney's theater release division for the first time on two of the biggest releases of the year: "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which included a lineup of movie-themed painting experiences available exclusively at Painting with a Twist. The brand also continued the successful relationship with Disney's DVD release division, promoting "The Little Mermaid," "Captain Marvel," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King."

Painting with a Twist partnered with Disney's theater release division for the first time on two of the biggest releases of the year: "Frozen 2" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which included a lineup of movie-themed painting experiences available exclusively at Painting with a Twist. The brand also continued the successful relationship with Disney's DVD release division, promoting "The Little Mermaid," "Captain Marvel," "Aladdin" and "The Lion King." Revamped Approach to Franchise Development : The brand is laser-focused on identifying the right franchisees using a number of proprietary personality and site selection tools for smart growth. In the past two months, Painting with a Twist signed an agreement to debut the brand in Las Vegas and expand presence in Atlanta with the addition of two new franchisees.

: The brand is laser-focused on identifying the right franchisees using a number of proprietary personality and site selection tools for smart growth. In the past two months, Painting with a Twist signed an agreement to debut the brand in and expand presence in with the addition of two new franchisees. Technology/POS Upgrades : One of Painting with a Twist's competitive edges is the proprietary technology specific to managing a sip and paint enterprise. This year, the company rolled out improvements in customizing the guest experience with the launch of "Pick your Product" and managing guest information with key integrations in newly-introduced marketing platforms.

: One of Painting with a Twist's competitive edges is the proprietary technology specific to managing a sip and paint enterprise. This year, the company rolled out improvements in customizing the guest experience with the launch of "Pick your Product" and managing guest information with key integrations in newly-introduced marketing platforms. Successful New Product Launch: The paint and sip brand debuted a new surface for painting experiences– wood boards, now available in all locations. At a price point average of $45 , Painting with a Twist is well-positioned to answer competitors in any field.

"Painting with a Twist continues to lead the field in delivering innovations that enhance the carefree escape our guests experience in our events," said Painting with a Twist's CEO Joe Lewis. "There's a lot in store for us in the next year and we're excited to keep up this momentum for our franchisees and guests across the country."

At Painting with a Twist studios, guests come together to share a creative social experience with friends and art. An experience at Painting with a Twist is led by local artists, and guests gather in a relaxing party atmosphere with a casual step-by-step process that transforms bare canvases into fun art.

To learn more about Painting with a Twist®, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

About Painting with a Twist®

Painting with a Twist, based in the New Orleans, Louisiana metropolitan area is the original and leading paint and sip franchise with more than 280 studios in 39 states. Nationally, guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since Painting with a Twist started franchising in 2009. The company maintains a strong focus on giving back to the local community, and was recently recognized by the International Franchise Association's Franchise Education & Research Foundation's Franchising Gives Back Awards. To date, Painting with a Twist has donated more than $5 million through its charity arm, Painting with a Purpose. As the fastest-growing franchise in the category, Painting with a Twist has been ranked the No. 1 Paint and Sip franchise as part of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500 edition for the past seven years. For more information about Painting with a Twist, visit https://www.paintingwithatwist.com.

