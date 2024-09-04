Painting with a Twist Parent Company, Twist Brands, Acquires Pinot's Palette

Merger of Top Paint-and-Sip Franchises Paves the Way for Future Growth and Innovation

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twist Brands LLC, the parent company of the nation's largest paint-and-sip franchise Painting with a Twist, has acquired Pinot's Palette, a similar art and wine concept with 69 studios across the U.S. and Canada. The deal helps Twist Brands further solidify its position as the dominant leader in the Arts & Crafts as entertainment sector.

Pinot's Palette will continue to operate as a separate brand concept. With the merger, Twist Brands will be able to share best practices and resources between the brands to further streamline productivity and increase revenue and profitability, ensuring long-term success for franchisees of both paint and sip brands.

"By acquiring Pinot's Palette, we're not only bringing two leading forces in the industry together, but we're also furthering our dominance in the space," said Todd Owen, CEO of Painting with a Twist. "This strategic move strengthens our market position and allows us to offer even more value to our franchisees and creativity to our customers who turn to Twist Brands to explore their artistic side and have fun doing it."

Twist Brands was formed in 2020 when Painting with a Twist acquired Color Me Mine, a pioneer in contemporary paint-your-own ceramics, Chesapeake Ceramics, a leading global ceramics supplier and later TD Art Supply, a niche arts and crafts supplier. By bringing Pinot's Palette into the fold, Twist Brands not only enhances its extensive portfolio, but also ensures operational synergies and a more robust supply chain across all its studios.

"We're elated to welcome another paint-and-sip concept into the Twist Brands family," said Cathy Deano, Founder of Painting with a Twist. "This acquisition expands our ability to deliver one-of-a-kind experiences that foster creativity and connection to even more customers throughout the U.S. and Canada."

Painting with a Twist has 230 studios open or in development in 37 states and guests have painted more than 10 million paintings at studios throughout the country since its inception. This year, the brand was ranked as No. 1 DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studio in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Twist Brands is the parent company and dominant leader in the growing Arts & Crafts as entertainment vertical. It includes Painting with a Twist, America's original and largest paint-and-sip franchise brand; Color Me Mine, the originator in contemporary paint-your-own ceramics, Chesapeake Ceramics, a leading global ceramics supplier and TD Art Supply, a niche arts and crafts supplier.

