The article examines how paintless dent repair compares with traditional body work in cost, repair time, and preservation of a vehicle's finish.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is paintless dent repair actually cheaper than traditional body shop repairs for fixing minor vehicle damage? The answer is explored in a HelloNation article, which explains how this repair method can reduce costs while preserving a vehicle's original finish, featuring insights from Dent Repair Expert Leo Plourde.

Leo Plourde, Owner/Technician Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that paintless dent repair, often called PDR, has become a widely used option for repairing minor dents and door dings. The process restores the shape of the metal without disturbing the factory paint, which helps avoid many of the steps required in traditional body work.

According to the article, conventional body shop repair often involves sanding the damaged area, applying primer, repainting the panel, and blending the new paint with surrounding surfaces. Each of these steps adds time, labor, and material costs to the repair process.

Paintless dent repair approaches the problem differently. The article describes how technicians use specialized tools to carefully reshape the metal from behind the panel, gradually returning it to its original form. Because the factory paint remains intact, repainting and blending are not required in many cases.

The article notes that this difference is a key reason paintless dent repair can be more affordable than traditional body shop repair. By eliminating paint materials and reducing labor hours, the overall dent repair cost can be significantly lower for minor damage.

The HelloNation article also explains that the speed of the process contributes to its cost effectiveness. Small dents and door dings can often be repaired during a single appointment, allowing vehicle owners to return to their normal schedules quickly.

Dent Repair Experts point out that shorter repair times also reduce indirect costs for drivers. When repairs are completed within hours rather than days, drivers may avoid expenses associated with rental vehicles or alternative transportation.

Another factor influencing dent repair cost is the size and location of the damage. The article notes that minor dents and shallow hail damage are typically well suited for paintless dent repair because the metal can be reshaped without affecting the paint surface.

However, the article also explains that not every dent can be repaired with this method. Deeper creases, damage that has cracked the paint, or dents located on certain panel edges may require traditional body shop repair or a combination of repair techniques.

In these cases, the article advises that experienced technicians can evaluate the damage and recommend the most appropriate solution. Dent Repair Experts often determine whether paintless dent repair alone will restore the panel or whether a hybrid repair approach may be needed.

The HelloNation article also discusses how paintless dent repair can affect insurance decisions. Because the repair cost is typically lower, some drivers choose to handle small dents without filing an insurance claim, which may help avoid increases in premiums.

Insurance companies frequently recognize paintless dent repair as a reliable solution for damage such as hail dents or parking lot door dings. The article explains that reputable repair shops familiar with insurance procedures can also help customers navigate claim documentation when necessary.

Convenience is another advantage discussed in the article. Traditional body work may require several days or even weeks depending on paint curing and shop workload. Paintless dent repair, by comparison, is often completed the same day.

The article concludes that paintless dent repair offers a practical option for many common forms of cosmetic vehicle damage. By preserving the vehicle finish and reducing labor requirements, the method often delivers an efficient balance between quality and affordability.

Is Paintless Dent Repair Cheaper Than Traditional Body Work? features insights from Leo Plourde, Dent Repair Expert of Brooklyn, New York, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation