Paints And Coatings Market from Specialty Chemicals Industry to Contribute Growth Worth $ 33.64 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Aug 30, 2021, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 33.64 bn during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the paints and coatings market to register a CAGR of about 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growth of the automotive industry across the globe will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, vendors are further developing eco-friendly coating products to adhere to stringent government regulations.
Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Paints and Coatings Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Acrylic Resins
- Epoxy Resins
- Alkyd Resins
- Polyurethane Resins
- Others
- Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Others
- Application
- Architectural
- Industrial
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The paints and coatings market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Sika AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the paints and coatings market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support
The report also covers the following areas:
- Paints and Coatings Market size
- Paints and Coatings Market trends
- Paints and Coatings Market industry analysis
Paints and Coatings Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist paints and coatings market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the paints and coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the paints and coatings market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RESIN TYPE
- Market segmentation by resin type
- Comparison by resin type
- Acrylic resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Epoxy resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Alkyd resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyurethane resins - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by resin type
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Market segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- Water-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Solvent-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Architectural - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing adoption of UV-curable coatings
- Implementation of solar reflective coatings
- Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly products
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Akzo Nobel NV
- BASF SE
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Jotun AS
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- Sika AG
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
PART 16: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
