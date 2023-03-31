Paints and coatings market size to grow by USD 28.41 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing real estate and construction industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paints and coatings market size is estimated to increase by USD 28.41 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.15%. The market is driven by the growing real estate and construction industry. Rapid urbanization and investments in infrastructure development have fueled the growth of the construction industry worldwide. This has led to an increase in the number of office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. In addition, the rise in the number of single-person and two-person households across the world has contributed to the growth of new house construction activities. All these factors have resulted in a surge in the demand for paints and coatings, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Market 2023-2027

Global Paints and Coatings Market – Vendor Analysis

The global paints and coatings market is fragmented. The market has a limited number of players, which has made the competition highly intense. The vendors are creating high-quality and thicker ornamental paints. There is a high market entry barrier due to investment-intensive requirements to set up the industry and manufacture different paints and coating products. Hence, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2022 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

3M Co. - The company offers paints and coatings that help floors to resist wear, tear, and stains.

- The company offers paints and coatings that help floors to resist wear, tear, and stains. Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers paints and coatings under the brand names Alba, Armstead, Astral, Awlgrip, and Bruguer.

- The company offers paints and coatings under the brand names Alba, Armstead, Astral, Awlgrip, and Bruguer. Asian Paints Ltd. - The company offers paints and coatings that include interior paints, exterior paints, waterproofing, wood paints, metal paints, brushes and tools, and adhesives.

- The company offers paints and coatings that include interior paints, exterior paints, waterproofing, wood paints, metal paints, brushes and tools, and adhesives. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - The company offers paints and coatings that ensure superior durability and lasting aesthetics.

- The company offers paints and coatings that ensure superior durability and lasting aesthetics. BASF SE

Berger Paints India Ltd.

Brillux GmbH and Co. KG

DAW SE

Hempel AS

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Jotun AS

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

KCC Co. Ltd.

Masco Corp.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Global Paints and Coatings Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on technology (water-based, solvent-based, and others), application (industrial and architectural), resin type (acrylic resins, epoxy resins, polyurethane resins, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the water-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Water-based paints and coatings provide protection against corrosion. They also improve the aesthetic appeal of the surfaces on which they are applied. Water-based paints and coatings have a low content of volatile organic compounds. Hence, they are widely used in automotive coating parts, including interior body parts, to prevent them from rusting, corrosion, and fouling. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global paints and coatings market.

APAC will account for 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growth in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace and defense. In addition, factors such as the availability of low-cost labor, expansion of manufacturing operations by global players, and increased foreign direct investments (FDIs) are contributing to the growth of the paints and coatings market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities

from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Paints and Coatings Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The implementation of solar reflective coatings is identified as the key trend in the market. The infrared rays in sunlight raise the exterior and interior temperatures of buildings. This results in increased air conditioning and electricity costs. To overcome this issue, paint and coating manufacturers are introducing solar-reflective coatings, which reflect infrared radiation. These coatings offer longer lifespans compared to regular paints and coatings. They also help in curbing greenhouse gas emissions from heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Such benefits are increasing their adoption among end-users, which is positively influencing market growth.

Major challenges –

The increasing use of glass in buildings is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Rapid economic growth and the rise in disposable incomes have led many people in developing countries to prefer residential glazing. This is increasing the use of glass instead of brick-and-mortar walls in commercial spaces. Glass offers several benefits, such as thermal insulation, solar control, fire resistance, noise control, and electric resistance. Many such factors are increasing the use of glass in buildings, which is hindering the growth of the market in focus.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this paints and coatings market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the paints and coatings market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the paints and coatings market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the paints and coatings market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The thermochromic paint market size is expected to increase by USD 454.64 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. The market is segmented by type (reversible and irreversible), application (automotive, building and construction, textile, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , the Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. The market is segmented by type (reversible and irreversible), application (automotive, building and construction, textile, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, , , the and , and ). The water-soluble paints market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,042 million between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by application (architecture, general, automotive, wood, and others), product (polyacrylate-based/acrylic, polyester-based, alkyd-based, epoxy-based, and epoxy ester-based), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Paints and Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports

10.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 100: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 104: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 112: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 120: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 122: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 124: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 125: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 126: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 127: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 128: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 129: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 130: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 131: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

13.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 139: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 140: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 141: 3M Co. - Key offerings

13.8 Benjamin Moore and Co.

Exhibit 161: Benjamin Moore and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 162: Benjamin Moore and Co. - Product / Service

Exhibit 163: Benjamin Moore and Co. - Key news

