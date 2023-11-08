Paints and Coatings Market to increase by USD 28.41 billion between 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The paints and coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 28.41 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing real estate and construction industry is notably driving the paints and coatings market. However, factors such as regulations on high emissions of VOC may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Others), Application (Industrial and Architectural), Resin Type (Acrylic resins, Epoxy resins, Polyurethane resins, Alkyd resins, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the paints and coatings market market, including 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Paints And Coatings Market Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co.: The company offers paints and coatings that help the floors to resist wear, tear, and stains and the walls to act as the proverbial bridge over troubled waters.

Paints And Coatings Market Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Technology

By Technology, the water-based segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Water-based paints and coatings provide protection against corrosion. These paints also improve the aesthetic appeal of the surfaces on which they are applied. Hence, water-based paints and coatings are widely used in automotive coating parts, including interior body parts, to prevent them from rusting, corrosion, and fouling.

Application and Resin Type are the other segments mentioned.

Geography

By geography, APAC will account for 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growth in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace, and defense.

Other regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Paints And Coatings Market Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 28.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio