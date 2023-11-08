Paints and Coatings Market to increase by USD 28.41 billion between 2022 to 2027, 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Nov, 2023, 13:30 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The paints and coatings market size is expected to grow by USD 28.41 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing real estate and construction industry is notably driving the paints and coatings market. However, factors such as regulations on high emissions of VOC may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, and Others), Application (Industrial and Architectural), Resin Type (Acrylic resins, Epoxy resins, Polyurethane resins, Alkyd resins, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the paints and coatings market market, including  3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co. 

Paints And Coatings Market Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

3M Co.: The company offers paints and coatings that help the floors to resist wear, tear, and stains and the walls to act as the proverbial bridge over troubled waters. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Paints And Coatings Market Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Technology

  • By Technology, the water-based segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Water-based paints and coatings provide protection against corrosion. These paints also improve the aesthetic appeal of the surfaces on which they are applied. Hence, water-based paints and coatings are widely used in automotive coating parts, including interior body parts, to prevent them from rusting, corrosion, and fouling.
  • Application and Resin Type are the other segments mentioned.

Geography 

  • By geography, APAC will account for 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growth in end-user industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace, and defense.
  • Other regions include Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Related Reports:

The paints and coatings additives market share is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%.

The paints packaging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,878.37 million.

Paints And Coatings Market Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.15%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 28.41 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.23

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, DAW SE, Hempel AS, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Wet Pet Food Market size to grow by USD 9.73 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Wet Pet Food Market size to grow by USD 9.73 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

The wet pet food market size is expected to grow by USD 9.73 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of...
Activewear Apparel Market size to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness about healthy lifestyles boosts the market -Technavio

Activewear Apparel Market size to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing awareness about healthy lifestyles boosts the market -Technavio

The activewear apparel market is estimated to grow by USD 235.83 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.43%. The activewear apparel...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.