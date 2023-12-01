Paints Packaging Market size to increase by USD 4.88 billion between 2022 to 2027| Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BABA GROUP OF COMPANIES and more among key companies- Technavio

Technavio

01 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paints Packaging Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for paints and their derivatives is notably driving the paints packaging market. However, factor such as fluctuating prices for raw materials used in paint packaging may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the paints packaging market including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BABA GROUP OF COMPANIES, Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Can One Berhad, Dow Chemical Co., Envases Group, Greif Inc., Inno Pak Inc., Involvement Ltd, Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd., Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Mondi Plc, MUTHA PLASTIC INDUSTRIES, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., Reliance Plastic Containers, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sun Packaging. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027
Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc: The company offers paints packaging solutions for applications such as furniture, construction, and building.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

  • Cans and pails
  • Pouches

Material

  • Rigid plastic
  • Metal

The cans and pails segment is expected for substantial expansion during the forecast period. As a longstanding packaging form within the global paints packaging market, this segment offers durability and robust protection for a diverse array of paint and coating products. Its versatility in sizes and materials empowers paint manufacturers to meet the demands of both consumers and industrial requirements.

Geography 

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

The APAC region is expected to contribute approximately 47% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Analysts at Technavio have outlined how regional trends, including rapid population growth, urbanization, and a booming construction industry, drive the paints packaging market in APAC. Key countries like China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan significantly influence this market, with China standing out as a major global supplier due to its low production costs and increasing domestic demand driven by construction activities. Overall, these factors are expected to boost the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist paints packaging market growth during the next five years
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the paints packaging market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of paints packaging market companies

Related Reports:

Paints and Coatings Market: The paints and coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 42.14 billion.

Thermochromic Paint Market: The thermochromic paint market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 531.44 million.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Product
  7. Market Segmentation by Material
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

