Paints Packaging Market size to increase by USD 4.88 billion between 2022 to 2027| Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BABA GROUP OF COMPANIES and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paints Packaging Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for paints and their derivatives is notably driving the paints packaging market. However, factor such as fluctuating prices for raw materials used in paint packaging may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the paints packaging market including Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, BABA GROUP OF COMPANIES, Berlin Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., BWAY Corp., Can One Berhad, Dow Chemical Co., Envases Group, Greif Inc., Inno Pak Inc., Involvement Ltd, Mangla Metal Pvt. Ltd., Mold Tek Packaging Ltd., Mondi Plc, MUTHA PLASTIC INDUSTRIES, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., Reliance Plastic Containers, Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sun Packaging.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027

Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Amcor Plc: The company offers paints packaging solutions for applications such as furniture, construction, and building.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments.

Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Cans and pails

Pouches

Material

Rigid plastic

Metal

The cans and pails segment is expected for substantial expansion during the forecast period. As a longstanding packaging form within the global paints packaging market, this segment offers durability and robust protection for a diverse array of paint and coating products. Its versatility in sizes and materials empowers paint manufacturers to meet the demands of both consumers and industrial requirements.

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The APAC region is expected to contribute approximately 47% to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Analysts at Technavio have outlined how regional trends, including rapid population growth, urbanization, and a booming construction industry, drive the paints packaging market in APAC. Key countries like China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan significantly influence this market, with China standing out as a major global supplier due to its low production costs and increasing domestic demand driven by construction activities. Overall, these factors are expected to boost the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Paints Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist paints packaging market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paints packaging market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of paints packaging market companies

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Material Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

SOURCE Technavio